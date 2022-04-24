Loose Women star Sunetra Sarker sparks controversy with her 'thoughtless and disappointing' comments on meningitis live on air

Sunetra Sarker has sparked fury among fans of Loose Women after making 'thoughtless' comments about meningitis on Friday's show.

During the show, the 48-year-old actress said she would 'rather deal with meningitis' than look at nits, which was the panellists' topic of conversation.

A number of fans took to Twitter, calling the former Casualty star's comments 'disgusting' and 'thoughtless'.

The four Loose Women panelists were looking at nits through a magnifying glass, with Sunetra getting a scare as she jumped away from the glass.

She then said: 'I come to work and I don't expect to be faced with a jar of nits. Take me back to Casualty I'd rather deal with meningitis than nits'

Sunetra was referring to her time on the BBC medical drama, in which she played doctor Zoe Hanna for over eight years.

But the comments didn't fare well with viewers, with many of those who had gone through Meningitis taking to Twitter to explain their outrage.

One tweeted: 'Did this actually come out of Sunetra Sarker’s mouth today? Shocked and disgusted in equal measure; such ignorance. People lose their lives to meningitis. Nits don’t come anywhere near!'

'Absolutely APPALLED with Sunetra Sarker on Loose women today as somebody who has fought Meningitis myself and nearly lose my life I am disgusted! Absolutely outrageous,' said another.

While another said the comment was 'absolutely disgusting'.

Meanwhile, charity Meningitis Now was met with a host of complaints over the comment too, as they put out a tweet reading: 'We totally understand the anger at a thoughtless and disappointing comment on today's @loosewomen.

'Meningitis can be fatal or cause long-term #aftereffects and many viewers with #meningitis experience have experienced significant trauma and loss.'

The charity then offered free support to anyone affected, detailing their helplines and contact details.

Representatives for Sunetra and Loose Women have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

WHAT IS MENINGITIS?

Meningitis is inflammation of the membranes that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord.

Anyone can be affected but at-risk people include those aged under five, 15-to-24 and over 45.

People exposed to passive smoking or with suppressed immune systems, such as patients undergoing chemotherapy, are also more at risk.

The most common forms of meningitis are bacterial and viral.

Symptoms for both include:

Pale, blotchy skin with a rash that does not fade when compressed with a glass

Stiff neck

Dislike of bright lights

Fever, and cold hands and feet

Vomiting

Drowsiness

Severe headache

Bacterial meningitis

Bacterial meningitis requires urgent treatment at hospital with antibiotics.

Some 10 per cent of bacterial cases are fatal.

Of those who survive, one in three suffer complications, including brain damage and hearing loss.

Limb amputation is a potential side effect if septicaemia (blood poisoning) occurs.

Vaccines are available against certain strains of bacteria that cause meningitis, such as tuberculosis.

Viral meningitis

Viral is rarely life-threatening but can cause long-lasting effects, such as headaches, fatigue and memory problems.

Thousands of people suffer from viral meningitis every year in the UK.

Treatment focuses on hydration, painkillers and rest.

Although ineffective, antibiotics may be given when patients arrive at hospital just in case they are suffering from the bacterial form of the disease.

Source: Meningitis Now