ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Watch: Central Florida deputy rescues baby from third-floor apartment fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mAuVC_0fIhRXev00
Deputy rescues baby from apartment fire. The body camera of Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Puzynski shows the rescue effort as he brings a 1-year-old child to safety (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida deputy helped rescue a 1-year-old baby from the third floor of a burning apartment on Saturday, authorities said.

Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy William Puzynski scaling balconies outside the Isles at East Millenia apartments after 4 a.m. EDT, WFTV reported.

“How old is your baby?” Puzynski asks in the footage. “She’s 1? Hold on, hold on. I’m coming.”

Puzynski climbs up to a second-floor balcony and tells the woman, “hand me your baby.” As flames and smoke billow out of the apartment, the woman hands the child to the deputy, who passes the girl to another deputy.

Orange County Fire Rescue then rescued the child’s mother and grandmother from the burning apartment, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, eight people were trapped on the third floor. Firefighters rescued all occupants inside the building, according to WFTV.

Two units were damaged by fire and several others suffered water damage, the television station reported.

One resident suffered a burned foot and several others received injuries that were not considered life-threatening. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and another was treated for exhaustion, WFTV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Florida man riding golf cart accused of shooting person walking dog on course

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of shooting another man who was walking his dog on a golf course fairway Sunday, authorities said. Richard A. Levine, 74, of Delray Beach, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon in public, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Online booking records.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WCTV

Car bursts into flames on I-10 in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to a Facebook post by Suwannee Fire Rescue, a vehicle is caught on fire Sunday morning on I-10 at the 293-mile marker. The fire happened around 7:06 a.m. The vehicle is on the shoulder and one lane is closed while firefighters extinguish the fire.
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Orange County Fire Rescue#Wftv#Ocso#Ocfirerescue#Orangecosheriff
WCNC

Georgia deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers. In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News4Jax.com

Man, woman found dead in Oceanway home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered in a home during a welfare check Tuesday. According to Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the home on Hollings Street just...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: 3 arrested following shooting and chase near Sharer Rd.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says three men have been arrested after two cars were shooting at each other early Sunday morning near Grady Road and Steele Drive. TPD says officers were working in a parking lot at 2810 Sharer Rd. around 2 a.m. on April 24....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

Jacksonville child and man die after being struck while standing on emergency shoulder of I-95

A 9-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man died early Sunday when they were hit by a vehicle as they stood beside their pickup truck on the emergency shoulder of Interstate 95 in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Family members told Action News Jax the man had pulled over because his girlfriend’s son said he was going to be sick. The boy's mother was not injured, according to the crash report. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

Family displaced after fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Jefferson County Fire Rescue says a family was displaced after their home caught on fire early Wednesday morning. According to JCFR, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Hayes Drive around 4 a.m. All of the people managed to get out of the house safely before firefighters arrived on the scene, but a pet did not make it out of the home, according to JCFR.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy