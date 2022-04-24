ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in stabbing at Kings Island Camp Cedar

By Blake Bowers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
The man accused of stabbing someone at Kings Island Camp Cedar appeared in court for arraignment Monday morning.

A judge ordered Tudor Lazar, 39, of Arlington, Texas, to be held on a $150,000 bond. His next court appearance is May 3.

According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Lazar stabbed another person during a fight at Kings Island Camp Cedar just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies said multiple people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office charged Lazar with felonious assault.

Witnesses told WCPO it happened during a large fight. Investigators have not said how many people were involved.

In a statement, Kings Island Camp Cedar said, "We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement.”

Kings Island Camp Cedar is an outdoor "glampground" resort in Deerfield Twp., one mile down the road from Kings Island amusement park off Interstate 71, that opened in July 2021.

The camp is not part of the Kings Island amusement park, but is managed by the same company that owns Kings Island.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

