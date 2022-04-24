Shane Warne's son Jackson lends his profile to a charity run for mental health in Melbourne - following the cricketing legend's shock death

Jackson Warne lent his profile to a charity run for mental health in Melbourne on Sunday, following his father Shane's tragic death in Thailand last month.

Making a thumbs up gesture for the cameras, Jackson, 22, took part in the Run The Tan event and spoke of the importance of reaching out for help before it's too late.

Jackson looked fit in a black workout top, grey sweatpants, white Nike sneakers and a black promotional cap.

The former SAS Australia star finished the course with a friend and spoke to a reporter about the importance of those struggling with their mental health to reach out for help before it's too late.

Jackson also spoke about how exercise can be vital in dark times when one is feeling alone.

Just last month, Jackson reflected on his time with his late father, sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Jackson looked back on their happier moments, while thanking people for the 'overwhelming' tributes to his cricketing legend dad, who passed away on March 4 at age 52 from a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Thailand.

'Memories of dad,' he captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji. 'Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages and love.'

In addition to photos of them together over the years, Jackson also shared a series of videos, which captured Shane's playful personality.

One video showed Shane cheekily puffing on a vape while sitting at the back of a bus as he pulled funny faces, which left his kids in hysterics.

Another video showed Shane and Jackson napping while on the road, with the celebrated bowler resting his head against his son's shoulder.

A third video featured Shane singing along to Queen's I Want to Break Free while driving, before a friend farted in the backseat, leaving him disgusted.

In a final video, Shane can be seen spinning a ball on a roulette wheel, before getting excited when it lands on number 23.

Shane was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday, March 4, and was later pronounced dead aged 52.

An autopsy showed the sports star died of natural causes, with a suspected heart attack believed to be the cause of death.

He was farewelled in a state memorial service at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, with a private funeral for just his family and loved ones.

Jackson also spoke about his father's shock death on Instagram last month, describing him as 'truly the best father and best mate anyone could've asked for'.

'To my brother, my best friend, to my dad, I love you so much. I don't think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart,' he began.

'Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same but I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. So, that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy.

'Every day you told me how proud you were of me and I promise to try and keep making you proud. I am going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes one more time and give you one more hug... I love you so much Dad, see you soon.'