Shane Warne's son Jackson lends his profile to a charity run for mental health in Melbourne - following the cricketing legend's shock death

By Kristy Johnson
 3 days ago

Jackson Warne lent his profile to a charity run for mental health in Melbourne on Sunday, following his father Shane's tragic death in Thailand last month.

Making a thumbs up gesture for the cameras, Jackson, 22, took part in the Run The Tan event and spoke of the importance of reaching out for help before it's too late.

Jackson looked fit in a black workout top, grey sweatpants, white Nike sneakers and a black promotional cap.

For a good cause: Shane Warne's son Jackson (right), 22, lent his profile to a charity run for mental health in Melbourne on Sunday - following the cricketing legend's shock death

The former SAS Australia star finished the course with a friend and spoke to a reporter about the importance of those struggling with their mental health to reach out for help before it's too late.

Jackson also spoke about how exercise can be vital in dark times when one is feeling alone.

Just last month, Jackson reflected on his time with his late father, sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Charity event: Making a thumbs up gesture for the cameras, Jackson took part in the Run The Tan event and spoke of the importance of reaching out for help before it's too late 
Attire: Jackson looked fit in a black workout top, grey sweatpants, white Nike sneakers and a black promotional cap 
In good company: The former SAS Australia star finished the course with a friend and spoke to a reporter about the importance of those suffering with mental health struggles to reach out for help before it's too late 

Jackson looked back on their happier moments, while thanking people for the 'overwhelming' tributes to his cricketing legend dad, who passed away on March 4 at age 52 from a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Thailand.

'Memories of dad,' he captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji. 'Thank you everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages and love.'

In addition to photos of them together over the years, Jackson also shared a series of videos, which captured Shane's playful personality.

Endorphins: Jackson also spoke about how exercise can be vital in dark times when one is feeling alone 
Tragic: Jackson's father Shane passed away on March 4 at age 52 from a suspected heart attack while on vacation in Thailand
Heartfelt: Just last month, Jackson reflected on his time with his late father, sharing a series of photos and videos on Instagram 
Memories: Jackson looked back on their happier moments, while thanking people for the 'overwhelming' tributes to his cricketing legend dad 

One video showed Shane cheekily puffing on a vape while sitting at the back of a bus as he pulled funny faces, which left his kids in hysterics.

Another video showed Shane and Jackson napping while on the road, with the celebrated bowler resting his head against his son's shoulder.

A third video featured Shane singing along to Queen's I Want to Break Free while driving, before a friend farted in the backseat, leaving him disgusted.

In a final video, Shane can be seen spinning a ball on a roulette wheel, before getting excited when it lands on number 23.

So sweet: In addition to photos of them together over the years, Jackson also shared a series of videos, which captured Shane's playful personality
Making them laugh: One video showed Shane cheekily puffing on a vape while sitting at the back of a bus as he pulled funny faces, which left his kids in hysterics 
Tribute: Jackson also spoke about his father's shock death on Instagram last month, describing him as 'truly the best father and best mate anyone could've asked for'

Shane was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday, March 4, and was later pronounced dead aged 52.

An autopsy showed the sports star died of natural causes, with a suspected heart attack believed to be the cause of death.

He was farewelled in a state memorial service at Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 30, with a private funeral for just his family and loved ones.

Jackson also spoke about his father's shock death on Instagram last month, describing him as 'truly the best father and best mate anyone could've asked for'.

Father and son: Jackson is pictured in his childhood with his late father Shane  

'To my brother, my best friend, to my dad, I love you so much. I don't think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart,' he began.

'Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same but I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what. So, that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy.

'Every day you told me how proud you were of me and I promise to try and keep making you proud. I am going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes one more time and give you one more hug... I love you so much Dad, see you soon.'

RIP: Shane was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand at around 5.15pm on Friday, March 4, and was later pronounced dead aged 52

CELEBRITIES
Person
Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
MOTORSPORTS
At least he's had one success this season! Lewis Hamilton wins battle to cut down 'beautiful' sugarplum tree outside his £18m Kensington mansion despite neighbours' claims that F1 legend is 'destroying nature'

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been given the green light to chop down a 'beautiful' sugarplum tree outside his £18m Kensington mansion to the anger of his neighbours. Angry neighbours objected to the decision of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) Council, arguing that Hamilton would be 'destroying nature' if they let him chop down the tree outside his home.
MOTORSPORTS
Selling Sunset hit with another COVID setback as Maya Vander reveals she has tested positive... after Christine Quinn and Amanza Smith contracted the virus ahead of reunion episode

Maya Vander revealed she contracted coronavirus, following the taping of the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion and a flight to Florida on Sunday. While revealing her symptoms have ranged from body aches to feeling ill, according to TMZ, 39-year-old reality star quickly filled her castmates in on her positive test as she may have exposed them at the reunion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Emma Raducanu insists she can handle the Grand Slams on her OWN as the 19-year-old claims she 'doesn't need' the conventional title of a coach after her shock split with Torben Beltz ahead of the Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu has underlined her unorthodox career approach with what many in tennis will find a startling admission: she would not mind going into the French Open or Wimbledon without a coach. The US Open champion sprang another surprise this week when she split with German Torben Beltz, ahead of...
TENNIS
