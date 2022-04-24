ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi leaves by mutual consent after relegation to League One, as chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad says the search for a new boss 'already started'

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has departed the club by mutual consent following their relegation to League One.

The Tykes have confirmed Asbaghi and assistant Ferran Sibila have left Oakwell, with academy coach Martin Devaney taking over for the rest of the season.

The Swede was appointed in November but was unable to save Barnsley from relegation, which was confirmed after the 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5pYD_0fIhO6lU00
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi (above) has departed the club by mutual consent

Asbaghi told the club website: 'I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff.

'It's been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6Erf_0fIhO6lU00
The 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield condemned Barnsley to relegation from League One
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMgc4_0fIhO6lU00
Huddersfield are now just a point behind Bournemouth in the race for promotion

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad added: 'On behalf of Barnsley Football Club, I would like to thank both Poya and Ferran for their hard work and professionalism during a difficult time.

'Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded.'

Devaney, assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann, will begin his tenure in the dugout when Barnsley host Blackpool on Tuesday night.

