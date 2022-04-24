ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby league legend Brett Kenny is charged with domestic violence-related assault after allegedly head-butting a man known to him

Rugby league great Brett Kenny has been charged with assault after he was arrested by New South Wales Police for allegedly headbutting a man.

The 62-year-old was apprehended on NSW's Central Coast earlier this month, the police said.

'Officers from Tuggerah Lakes Police District then attended a home in Shelly Beach where they spoke to and arrested the 62-year-old man,' a NSW Police spokesman said.

Former rugby league legend Brett Kenny was arrested by NSW Police this month

'He was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with common assault - domestic violence related.'

According to a police statement, Kenny approached Scott McGonigal and a 48-year-old woman at the Police and Community Youth Club on The Entrance Road at Bateau Bay at 6.15pm on April 12.

Kenny then allegedly headbutted McGonigal, who was already known to him, before becoming involved in a verbal altercation.

The alleged victim and Kenny went separate ways, before the former reported the incident as alleged to the The Entrance Police Station.

Kenny won 17 caps for the Kangaroos during a stellar career in rugby league
He also played 17 times for New South Wales in State of Origin games
And led the Parramatta Eels to four premierships between 1981 and 1986

The former rugby league star was granted bail and appeared at Wyong Local Court, with a second appearance in the same court scheduled for May 5.

One of rugby league's all-time greats, Kenny was a standout five-eight whose mercurial skills helped Parramatta win four premierships between 1981 and 1986, scoring two tries in three consecutive Grand Finals.

Capped 17 times by Australia, Kenny represented New South Wales in 17 State of Origin matches.

