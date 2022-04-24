ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It tells you how bad it must be for a player to say it on air!': Gary Neville responds to Scott McTominay's damning assessment of Manchester United after he admitted there's a 'whole LOAD of problems'

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Gary Neville has emphasised how bad the situation at Manchester United must be after Scott McTominay's damning comments following the loss at Arsenal on Saturday.

United's chances of a top-four finish took a major hit after the 3-1 loss to the Gunners in which a penalty and numerous opportunities were spurned to get back into the match.

It has been a difficult season for United - who appointed Erik ten Hag this week as their new manager from next season - and McTominay did not mince his words, saying: 'There's a whole load of problems in terms of players, staff, everything higher up. There are a lot of things going on at the minute.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMVhE_0fIhO40200
Gary Neville responds to Scott McTominay's damning assessment of Manchester United 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgrXZ_0fIhO40200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVpUK_0fIhO40200

And in a tweet on Sunday morning, Neville responded to those comments by saying: 'The McTominay comments yesterday, "problems with players, staff, higher up and everything."

'Whilst not something we didn’t know tells you how bad it must be for a player to say it on air.'

McTominay added: 'For us, self-belief, lack of confidence - you can see it all in the last two months. We [need to] go home and take a look at ourselves in the mirror.

'You can't go back to your house and be satisfied with conceding three goals at Arsenal when we deserved to win the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DZGP_0fIhO40200
McTominay watches on as Arsenal celebrate Granit Xhaka's goal in the second-half

'The last four games are about pride for us, going out on the pitch and showing a bit of balls with your performances. When the new coach comes in we need to be ready for everything, we need to be so dialled in and concentrated on our jobs that we impress him.

'It is difficult for me to speak right now because there are so many emotions. It comes down to the basics and we never do them well enough in big games.'

United's loss on Saturday was a huge blow to their top four chances - with four matches left to play, they are now six points behind the Gunners who have a game in hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TJU1_0fIhO40200
The Red Devils have lost four consecutive away games in the league for the first time ever

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to train with the Manchester United first team - after youngster struggled to get a game on loan at Stockport this season - amid their crippling injury crisis

Ralf Rangnick's days as Manchester United manager may be counting down towards their end but the interim boss is still looking towards the club's future after calling up teenager Will Fish to the first-team. With United facing an injury crisis, their hopes of reaching the Champions League next term appear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea bidders looking to buy out Roman Abramovich are told they must guarantee not to sell the club for TEN YEARS, with a preferred bid set to be announced by £2.5bn auction handlers Raine this week

Bidders for Chelsea will reportedly have to guarantee that they won't sell the club for at least a decade. The 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end with the club to be sold in a deal worth around £2.5billion. A preferred bidder for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as his daughter Karna secures the WSL Academy League title with Manchester United Women U21s with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea

Manchester United Women U21 beat Chelsea 6-2 on aggregate to secure the WSL Academy League title. The Red Devils won the Northern Division while the Blues finished top of the Southern league, with the two teams then taking part in a two-legged play-off for the overall title. United won first leg at Cobham 3-1 last week and followed that up with another 3-1 victory at Altrincham on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't seen such happiness and hope at Newcastle in many years': Ex-owner Sir John Hall on Toon turnaround, why he shudders when hearing club described as 'world's richest'... and how he hopes new owners will help regenerate the North-East

Sir John Hall was walking through Chinatown in the shadow of St James' Park recently when he experienced a wave of emotions not felt since the days of his Newcastle United ownership. 'I was going to the Landmark restaurant before the match and was right among the crowd - I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's AMAZING what they've done': Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool's recruitment as key to their stunning form this season... while Peter Crouch insists squad depth is keeping Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a Quadruple

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been key to their sensational form this season. As well as being locked in a battle with Manchester City to win the Premier League, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final over Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Arsenal
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Phil Foden was born for the Champions League… Man City’s sparkling forward is lighting up big European nights and living up to Sergio Aguero’s hype

Sergio Aguero was watching the game with Mario Balotelli on Tuesday. In different countries via Twitch — an online live-streaming platform — but together on the same screen all the same. What Aguero likes to do is commentate on matches to thousands of fans, little comments here and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Will it be Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne… or an outsider like Diogo Jota or Declan Rice? With voting closed for Footballer of the Year and the winner announced on Friday, our experts explain their picks

It is Footballer of the Year week. Voting closed last night and the winner will be revealed on Friday. Liverpool’s Mo Salah is the clear favourite after his blistering start to the season, but few Premier League stars have sustained their sparkle from start to finish in a campaign when managers have more than ever chosen to rest and rotate their squads.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'I'd happily come and watch the Champions League with the Europa League trophy': Mark Noble says not even West Ham qualifying for Europe's elite competition next season will make him change his mind about retiring

Mark Noble’s order is in. He wants two tickets for next season’s Champions League games at the London Stadium — one for him, and one for the Europa League trophy in the seat beside him. That’s the dream, says this 34-year-old captain embarking on his last dance...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Bologna 2-1 Inter: Late HOWLER from reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu hands Serie A title initiative to rivals AC Milan, with Simone Inzaghi's side blowing chance to go top

It was only Ionut Radu's second Serie A appearance for Inter Milan this season, brought in for the regular goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who was not risked by Simone Inzaghi having picked up a knock. Oh, how the former Lazio striker must regret that decision. Nicola Sansone's pressure on Radu appears...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal star Shkodran Mustafi 'has his home in Valencia raided while he was upstairs, with €1MILLION-worth of cash, jewellery and clothes stolen', amid fears his Instagram posts attracted criminals

Shkodran Mustafi's home was burgled to the tune of €1million while he was upstairs, according to reports. Former Arsenal star Mustafi's luxury villa in the Spanish town of Betera, near Valencia, was targeted in the early hours of Monday morning. As reported by Spanish newspaper Levante, the criminals entered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy