Behind Viral Videos

I wanted cute fake freckles – it went VERY wrong, I was left looking like I’d stuck my head up a chimney

By Amy Reast
 3 days ago
A mum copied a TikTok trend to create fake freckles - but she was left looking like she 'stuck her head up a chimney'.

Abby Grocott, 32, decided to trial a TikTok trend to create fake freckles using brown root spray.

We expect Abby, 32, didn't want to look like this... Credit: SWNS
Abby pictured without the freckles Credit: SWNS

But the mum-of-two was left stunned by the results - which were nothing like the desired outcome.

After spraying it all over her face as instructed by another TikTok user, Abby, from Crewe, Cheshire, was left covered in brown splodges.

The school kitchen assistant remarked it made her look like she 'stuck her head up a chimney'.

In the video, filmed on April 19, she said: "Spray it all over your head, they say.

"Spray it all over your face, and it'll give you natural looking freckles.

"I look like I stuck my head up a fricking chimney.

"So yeah, don't try that one guys."

The mum told how she had attempted the look after seeing many others' successes.

She purchased the root spray, by L'Oreal, in the hope of achieving the 'natural faux freckles' the TikTok trend promised.

But it didn't go as planned - leaving Abby stunned.

She said: "I thought I'd try it as I have seen many people do it.

"But when I did it I was just in shock.

"It took a few makeup wipes to remove it.

"Looking back I think it's funny.

"Why do I always try these things?

"You shouldn't always copy what you see on the Internet!"

