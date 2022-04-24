ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: 'They have no fear of anyone': Liverpool's Quadruple-chasing side 'should be the best team' in their history, 2005 Champions League hero Vladimir Smicer says... as he opens up on Istanbul, Salah and Everton derbies

Just mention the word Liverpool to Vladimir Smicer and a big grin will break out across his face. All these years on, it is clear to see he still adores the club he remains a cult hero at. He even describes them as 'we'.

It is no surprise, then, that this legend of 2005 relished the win over Manchester United as much as the next hardcore supporter, and perhaps even Jurgen Klopp. Beaming over Zoom, he recalls taking in the swashbuckling statement from home.

'I think it was something special on Tuesday,' he tells Sportsmail, speaking on behalf of 888sport. 'It was, of course, a big game, as always against Manchester United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g488z_0fIhO1Lr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03D4y3_0fIhO1Lr00
The rampant Reds remain in the hunt for three trophies, having already won the Carabao Cup

'The boys, because of the win, and the victory in the League Cup and all the successful games after that, they are on a high at the moment. They showed it on Tuesday. The way they played; it was something special.

'I was just smiling in front of my TV, when I saw the way they played and the form they’ve got, altogether as a team and in individual performances.'

Awash with praise from every corner of the globe, this formidable Liverpool side are closing in on the impossible: the Quadruple. Four trophies in one season is a truly remarkable achievement and very much now just beyond the horizon for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsedj_0fIhO1Lr00
Jurgen Klopp and his side have remained grounded, but Smicer is impressed by their form

They have already taken home the Carabao Cup, and find themselves in the final of the FA Cup. There, they will face Chelsea, who they downed to win their first gong.

But understandably, there are hordes of doubters who believe making history in this vein is just not realistic. Smicer, however, is not afraid to dream away.

'It’s really, really close. They’re only two games away from the Champions League final,' he adds. 'Of course, Villarreal will be a tough opponent.

'It’s easy to underestimate them, but they beat Juventus and went through in the last game. In the quarter-final, they were really good. I still think Liverpool will beat them and go to the final. So, it’s an FA Cup final and a Champions League final hopefully.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nERc2_0fIhO1Lr00
After beating Chelsea at Wembley earlier this season, Liverpool will next look to lift the FA Cup

He is more grounded about the Premier League title race, saying: 'In the league, it’s going to be tough. Manchester City, they’re in a good position. The calendar is favourable for them. They are, I would say, easier games than Liverpool.

'But it’s going to be mentally tough for them. They know Liverpool are right behind them and will be waiting for any problems or bad results.

'Every game for Liverpool at the moment is like a final. They can’t afford to lose or draw. But with their confidence, I’m thinking that anything is possible.'

It would take one of the greatest club sides in the history of the sport to pull off the hallowed four-trophy sweep. Luckily, Smicer believes his former side are exactly that. He also places the present day team above the group he played with for six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z27BL_0fIhO1Lr00
Smicer believes that the current crop of Anfield greats are better than the side he played in

'I definitely think the current squad is better,' he admits. 'We have to agree that without any doubt. They won the Champions League, they won the Premier League, which was the target for us for around 30 years.

'A few generations of Liverpool players never achieved that. This team did. Without any doubt, we were underdogs. In 2005, I remember Juventus were the underdogs against AC Milan. We were not the favourites as well.

'This team, they are always the favourites. They have no fear of anyone. They are confident. They have a fantastic manager and everything looks perfect. I think this team should be the best team in Liverpool history.

'I know some people will argue that the 1970s and 80s, when they were winning the European Cup, were, but I think the way they play and what they have achieved so far… they’re definitely one of the best in the history of the club.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dl0M_0fIhO1Lr00
Liverpool won the Champions League in 2005, with Smicer scoring a goal and a cool penalty

Not to say the players he featured alongside in the early noughties were simply a flash in the pan. The likes of Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia and Steven Gerrard also featured in that Champions League triumph 17 years ago.

Smicer would taste perhaps the greatest victory of them all on a bittersweet occasion for him - his last game in a Liverpool shirt. He was named on the bench but, after an injury to Harry Kewell in the first half, was brought on by Rafa Benitez.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Reflecting back on the match, the fresh-faced former midfielder is keen to emphasise that his thoughts while warming up were on being ready to perform, instead of casting his mind back at his years spent at the club ahead of his farewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VF0Qv_0fIhO1Lr00
Smicer is pictured celebrating scoring the Reds' second goal on the way to their comeback

'I knew I wouldn’t be playing, but when Rafa Benitez picked me as a replacement for Harry Kewell I was so happy,' he says. 'I know it was going to be my last game for Liverpool. I felt completely free in my head. I just said, "Come on".

'What a great chance for me to say bye to Liverpool fans and say bye to the club. We were already one goal down, so I just said, "Okay, let’s do something that shows you’re a good player." And in the end, I couldn’t ask for more.

'We won the game, I scored a goal, I scored a penalty.'

One player who also knows how to grab games of that magnitude by the scruff of its neck is Mohamed Salah. The superstar continues to bedazzle at Anfield, but has done so with his contract uncertainty looming over his head like a dark cloud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXa3c_0fIhO1Lr00
Salah is yet to sign a new contract at Liverpool, and Smicer says he is desperate for him to stay

Smicer believes that Liverpool is the perfect club for him, and is keen to see the stand-off finally reach a resolution - one which suits both parties.

'I think the players must be happy to play together because they know they have a chance to win any trophy,' he insists.

'That’s why when you’re playing the game, try to win as many trophies as you can.

'There aren’t too many teams like Liverpool at the moment in the world where he could move. I think Liverpool are one of the top three sides in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afp5e_0fIhO1Lr00
Salah has demanded a pay rise, and icon Smicer believes the club should agree to stump up

'I just hope that Salah knows that. He wants a new contract and, I would think, big money, because he’s one of the best in the world as well. He deserves the money.

'It’s a tough decision for the club and Salah, but I hope they find a way and he stays.'

This weekend, there is plenty on the line with the action coming thick and fast. Next up for Klopp's side is a clash with Everton, their fierce foes. Blood will run hot on the field, tensions will ratchet up, and the crowd will create a stunning atmosphere.

Smicer is no stranger to these levels on pressure, even if he admits to having initially been taken aback by the physical, full-throttle nature of the famous rivalry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLdLA_0fIhO1Lr00
Liverpool next face Everton in a fierce derby, with tensions sure to be sky-high during the clash

'I remember my first derby game against Everton,' he says. 'We played at home and lost one nil. It was a real shock for me, when I saw what was happening on the pitch. There was more fighting than football! I then had to adapt it for the next game.

'It’s very important for local fans in the city. It’s always a battle for the city. You have neighbours who are Liverpool fans, or Evertonians. It’s important that you win. Then, for example, for half a year, you are okay with your fans.

'Mentally, it was a completely different game. It was very, very physical quite often. There were a lot of red cards and duels. It doesn’t look like that lately. When I saw the derby games [recently], it was more football than it was in our time.

'It’s probably because the quality of the Liverpool side at the moment is really great. All these players, they try to control the game, they get control of the ball. It’s always a little bit more like football. At Goodison Park, it’s always a physical game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tdhs1_0fIhO1Lr00
Smicer pulled on his old club's hallowed shirt during a Legends friendly at Anfield last month

He will again be fixed to his TV to watch the game from his home in Prague. Perhaps he may also wish he was a part of this all-conquering Reds unit, just for one day.

Last month, he experienced a small taste of that. A host of Liverpool greats reunited for a charity game, with Smicer even able to pull on that famous jersey again.

His smile returns when he reflects on his run-out at the ground he used to call home.

'I still feel like I’m part of Liverpool,' he finishes. 'I’m proud I can still represent them.'

Vladimir Smicer, was speaking on behalf of 888sport.

'The game is still alive': Michael Owen questions Jurgen Klopp's substitutions against Villarreal, claiming Liverpool were too 'defensive' in the closing stages and should have gone for a third goal to secure their place in the Champions League final

Michael Owen claimed that Jurgen Klopp was too defensive in the closing stages of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg. After a goalless first half at Anfield, the Reds had a commanding lead within 10 minutes of the restart as Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson's cross into his own net and Sadio Mane finished from Mohamed Salah's through ball.
'It's AMAZING what they've done': Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool's recruitment as key to their stunning form this season... while Peter Crouch insists squad depth is keeping Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a Quadruple

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been key to their sensational form this season. As well as being locked in a battle with Manchester City to win the Premier League, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final over Villarreal.
Happy Luis Diaz's joyful spark has helped ignite Liverpool's trophy charge with his infectious enthusiasm and quality - the smiling star deserved a goal against Villarreal and was desperate to entertain at Anfield

Happy: it is the word that is readily put forward by Luis Diaz's new colleagues when they are asked to describe him. Diaz, who Liverpool signed in January from Porto, is still very much in the acclimatisation period to a new life and career. The Colombian speaks barely a word of English and Jurgen Klopp has been so conscious not to overload him with too much information that instructions in training are kept brief.
'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
IAN LADYMAN: The greatness of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side is beyond doubt and it does not even feel like they need trophies to prove it... 1977 was the last time an Anfield team even came close to winning the Treble

The last Liverpool team to come close to winning the acclaimed treble of league, FA Cup and European Cup was the 1977 version. Bob Paisley's team is considered one the club's finest and their quest that year fell down only at Wembley in May when they lost to Manchester United in the Cup Final.
Ralf Rangnick calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to train with the Manchester United first team - after youngster struggled to get a game on loan at Stockport this season - amid their crippling injury crisis

Ralf Rangnick's days as Manchester United manager may be counting down towards their end but the interim boss is still looking towards the club's future after calling up teenager Will Fish to the first-team. With United facing an injury crisis, their hopes of reaching the Champions League next term appear...
TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester's dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
Will it be Mo Salah, Kevin De Bruyne… or an outsider like Diogo Jota or Declan Rice? With voting closed for Footballer of the Year and the winner announced on Friday, our experts explain their picks

It is Footballer of the Year week. Voting closed last night and the winner will be revealed on Friday. Liverpool's Mo Salah is the clear favourite after his blistering start to the season, but few Premier League stars have sustained their sparkle from start to finish in a campaign when managers have more than ever chosen to rest and rotate their squads.
Bologna 2-1 Inter: Late HOWLER from reserve goalkeeper Ionut Radu hands Serie A title initiative to rivals AC Milan, with Simone Inzaghi's side blowing chance to go top

It was only Ionut Radu's second Serie A appearance for Inter Milan this season, brought in for the regular goalkeeper Samir Handanovic who was not risked by Simone Inzaghi having picked up a knock. Oh, how the former Lazio striker must regret that decision. Nicola Sansone's pressure on Radu appears...
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as his daughter Karna secures the WSL Academy League title with Manchester United Women U21s with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea

Manchester United Women U21 beat Chelsea 6-2 on aggregate to secure the WSL Academy League title. The Red Devils won the Northern Division while the Blues finished top of the Southern league, with the two teams then taking part in a two-legged play-off for the overall title. United won first leg at Cobham 3-1 last week and followed that up with another 3-1 victory at Altrincham on Wednesday afternoon.
PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
'As soon as we can act we will try to turn things round': Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea will only need 'cosmetic surgery' in this summer's window, as he insists it is 'not possible' for new owners to splash out £250m

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need only 'cosmetic surgery' this summer, rather than the open-heart operation Manchester United require according to Ralf Rangnick. Tuchel was speaking before Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday, ahead of what promises to be a challenging transfer window for both clubs. Erik ten Hag must...
Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
