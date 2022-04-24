ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You’re hurt aren’t ya?’ – Tyson Fury reveals what he said to Dillian Whyte after catching him with brutal left hook

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

TYSON FURY may have won Saturday night's heavyweight showdown against Dillian Whyte with a stinging right uppercut, but a brutal left hook also left The Body Snatcher wounded.

The Gypsy King revealed he spoke to Whyte in the ring after landing a bruising shot to his midriff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyWge_0fIhNtSH00
Fury kept Whyte at bay throughout the fight by utilising his left hook Credit: PA

Fury found success throughout the fight with his left hook, before finishing things off with a devastating right uppercut.

And Fury revealed he had trained his check hook pre-fight in order to keep Whyte at bay, and recalled one blow in particular that caught The Body Snatcher right in the sweet spot.

Fury said in his post-fight press conference on BT Sport: "We practised and practised and practised, long range punching, using the jab off the shoulder.

"And I think everyone will agree with me here tonight, the shot that kept catching him was the check hook, I kept clopping him with that check hook."

Fury then revealed he couldn't help but whisper in Whyte's ear after landing a particularly meaty left hook to his body.

He continued: "The one thing that amazed me was I clipped the Body Snatcher with a left hook to the body and I went 'You're hurt Body Snatcher aren't you?' and he went 'Yeah'.

Victory in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley was a 32nd win of Fury's career, and maintained his unbeaten record as a professional.

In the build up to the fight Fury had revealed his intention to retire after the showdown, which he reiterated in the ring following the KO.

Although the 33-year-old did tease a blockbuster crossover dust-up with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile Fury's wife, Paris, suggested he could return for an undisputed fight for the ages against Oleksandr Usyk.

She told BT Sport: "I know in my heart I think the only reason Tyson would come back is for a unification fight.

"And I think that would be the only reason Tyson would come back in the ring. Because he has nothing left to prove - to keep boxing on, there's nothing there for him."

