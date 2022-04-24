ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Flood Watch issued for Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Howell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Douglas, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Washington, southeastern Dodge and northwestern Douglas Counties through 1000 PM CDT At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, or 29 miles northwest of Omaha, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nickerson around 925 PM CDT. Arlington around 940 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to run high in Oslo, but have plateaued in Major stage. Slow diminish into Moderate by mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.5 Wed 9 pm 25.7 25.7 25.3 24.6 23.9
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Moore; Potter The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 939 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Lake Meredith, or 19 miles southwest of Borger, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Panhandle and Fritch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laclede County, MO
County
Polk County, MO
City
Polk, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
County
Ozark County, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
City
Ozark, MO
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, MO
County
Oregon County, MO
City
Laclede, MO
City
Jasper, MO
County
Barry County, MO
State
Oregon State
County
Jasper County, MO
County
Dade County, MO
County
Shannon County, MO
County
Greene County, MO
County
Dent County, MO
County
Howell County, MO
County
Texas County, MO
County
Stone County, MO
County
Christian County, MO
County
Newton County, MO
County
Douglas County, MO
County
Phelps County, MO
County
Webster County, MO
County
Lawrence County, MO
County
Taney County, MO
City
Oregon, MO
County
Wright County, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Cactus to 4 miles west of Hartley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Gruver, Sanford, Morse, Four Way and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Moore; Potter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN OLDHAM NORTHWESTERN POTTER...SOUTHWESTERN MOORE AND SOUTHEASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for southern Moore and northern Potter counties until 9:45 PM CDT.
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dickinson, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning. Target Area: Dickinson; Iron The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan...Wisconsin Menominee River near Florence affecting Florence, Iron and Dickinson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Menominee River near Florence. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding is confined to lowland and wooded land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage, then is forecast to slowly fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley; Moore; Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sherman, southeastern Dallam, northwestern Moore and northern Hartley Counties through 1015 PM CDT At 926 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dalhart, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dalhart, Hartley, Cactus and Conlen. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Dallas#Douglas Greene#Stone
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Putnam; Williams FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Steuben FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy