Interior Design

DIY enthusiast reveals how she knocked down the wall to her dark box room to make an open-plan office for just £1,000 by upcycling Ikea drawers and doing her own painting

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
 3 days ago

An DIY enthusiast has revealed how she transformed her upstairs hallway and dark spare room into a bright and airy home office space for just over £1,000.

Charlotte Summers, from Brighton, realised she didn't need the poky box room at the end of her upstairs landing, so decided to knock down the wall and form an open-plan hallway and study space to let in more light.

The landing received a smart refresh, with new painted banisters and balustrades and painted walls. She also added built in shelving and a new desk looking out the window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GepD_0fIhMILN00
An DIY enthusiast has revealed how she transformed her upstairs hallway and dark spare room into a bright and airy home office space for £1,000. Above, the wall at the end of the hall was torn down (left) and replaced with an open-plan space
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9IVS_0fIhMILN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DN5yV_0fIhMILN00
Previously, the area at the end of the hallway was taken up by a dark box bedroom (pictured) that the couple didn't need. By knocking down the wall, Charlotte was able to create space for an open-plan study area with a large window 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCKNN_0fIhMILN00
The content creator said the box room was 'the biggest waste of a beautiful view' and opening it up created more natural light in the house. Above, the space previously taken up by the box room is now this elegant two-person home office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpGnz_0fIhMILN00
Homeowner Charlotte, pictured, shares details of home makeover on her Instagram page @charlottes_homestyle , which has 7,580 followers 

Charlotte shares details of home makeover on her Instagram page @charlottes_homestyle, which has 7,580 followers.

Charlotte told North Yorkshire-based sheepskin retailer Jacobs & Dalton: ‘Our open-plan hallway and study area is up there with one of the best decisions we have made in our home renovation.

'We didn’t need the additional single bed and felt it made the first floor feel cramped and dark. So we knocked the wall down and it has created a much better flow through the house.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kv38g_0fIhMILN00
Before: The transformation continued on the other side of the hallway, where there was a dark bathroom tucked away at the end 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v19s8_0fIhMILN00
During: The couple tore out and replaced the doors, ripped up the carpet and set about re-plastering and repainting the walls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8FMv_0fIhMILN00
After: The landing received a smart refresh, with new painted banisters and balustrades, painted walls using Trade Pre Brilliant Dulux white for £33 and, most strikingly, a brand new office space at the far end

How much it cost

Shelving : Material from Wickes, Jewles and B&Q, £289

Paint: Total £91

Desk: DIY desk materials from Wikes, Jewsons and B&Q for £35.25

Chairs: Found and upcycled with Boucle Fabric from Ebay £27.98

Rugs: Grey rug, Aldi, £24.99. Sheepskin rug, Jacobs & Dalton, £30

Wall map: Wooden wall map from Enjoy the Wood on Etsy, £190

Flooring: Tuscan Oak Laminate flooring from UK Flooring Direct £250

Lighting: Down lights, approx. £40; Picture light, £44.99

Overall cost: £1,024.03

She continued: 'One of the main reasons I wanted to build our DIY shelving in the hallway was to have an open place to showcase our personal items in a stylish way, I wanted the space to not only be functional, but also form an interesting display of what makes us “us”!'

Charlotte said with help from 'YouTube, a lot of trial and error, and a bit of vision' she was able to make the built-in bookcase from scratch.

She explained on her Instagram they B&Q cabinets and Ikea doors then built a base for underneath the cabinets with battens.

They then cut MDF to size for the desk and added beading to give the desk a nice finish.

The DIY desk materials from Wikes, Jewsons and B&Q cost a total of £35.25 and she decided to upcycle drawers she already owner for the drawer unit.

She then painted the cabinets with Leyland MDF Primer for £16 and grey paint from Lick that cost £42.

They also used MDF for the shelving and used skirting board to tidy up the edges.

She used Tuscan oak laminate flooring from UK Flooring Direct which cost £250.

Sharing the transformation on her Instagram she wrote: 'I’ve spent a lot of time in here this week and I’m not complaining!'

'We didn’t need the box bedroom- and it felt like the biggest waste of a beautiful view and lots of natural light.

'So we demolished the wall (luckily it wasn’t structural!) and created an open plan study area!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UN2s1_0fIhMILN00
Charlotte even created a built-in bookcase, which she said is a clever way to use the space and create vital additional storage

#Diy#Upcycling#Painting#Laminate Flooring
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

