Watch Man Utd star Nemanja Matic wind up goading Arsenal fans with Jose Mourinho’s iconic ‘three-zero’ gesture

NEMANJA MATIC channelled his inner Jose Mourinho by targeting goading Arsenal fans with a "three-zero" gesture.

The Manchester United midfielder was in action yesterday as his side were beaten 3-1 by the North Londoners at Emirates Stadium.

Nemanja Matic held up three fingers towards Arsenal supporters Credit: Twitter

He then pointed a zero at Gooners in the stands Credit: Twitter

Matic, 33, assisted Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th Premier League goal, but was powerless to prevent his side from falling to defeat.

The Serbian was substituted with 13 minutes remaining, being replaced by Marcus Rashford.

After taking his seat on the bench he was subjected to taunts by Arsenal supporters.

Matic turned to fans and pointed to himself, lifting three fingers in their direction.

He appeared to be saying: "Three titles, me, you... zero."

It is unclear which titles he is referencing.

Matic could have been referring to Manchester United's three European Cup triumphs compared to Arsenal's zero - although Matic has never won the competition.

He may even have been talking about Premier League trophies, although he has technically only won it twice.

Matic has medals for Chelsea's 2014-15 and 2016-17 triumphs.

Although he was also there during their 2009-2010 title-winning season - he only played twice in that campaign.

The rebuttal was reminiscent of Mourinho's meltdown after his Man United side's 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham in August 2018.

Questioned by journalists after his side's terrible performance, Mourinho bizarrely held up three fingers, explaining that they represented his trio of Prem title wins, as well as the number of goals his United team had just conceded.

He then stormed out of the presser babbling: "Respect, respect, respect."

Mourinho, 59, also performed the gesture towards fans during one of his returns to Stamford Bridge.

Fans were quick to see the similarities.

One wrote: "Mourinho taught Matic well."

Another added: "This is the only thing Arsenal fans live for these days … bantering a vet for clout"

Matic recently announced that he will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer upon the expiry of his contract.

The experienced pro, who joined United from Chelsea for £40million in 2017, confirmed his impending departure on Instagram.