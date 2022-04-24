ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man’s ad seeking a flatmate leaves people speechless at his ‘unreasonable demands’ – and there’s only one bed

By Jacob Bentley-York
 3 days ago
A SEEDY advertisement has gone viral after a “creepy” live in landlord was shamed for his “unreasonable list of demands.”

Owen, who claims to be 44-years-old, had taped his ad to a wall in the hope of finding a new flatmate to share his home with.

Social media users took aim at this rental advert from a landlord in his 40s Credit: Twitter/@DevinDonuts

But when it was discovered by one passer-by, she was shocked at what she found.

Typed on the poster was a set of specific requirements a roommate had to meet, including being a single woman between the ages of 18-25 who would be willing to cook and clean.

Stipulating a “no closed doors policy” for “safety reasons” he also banned male companions as well as drinking.

And to make matters worse, Owen also revealed that the apartment only has one bed – adding an expectation that they would eventually be sleeping together.

The pic soon went viral on Twitter with hundreds of thousand of likes as the snap was uploaded next to a pic of a perplexed member of the public.

Users in the comments were left just as appalled by the note as they slammed the dubious requirements.

“I’m SPEECHLESS”, one said as another quipped: “That's how you find yourself on Unsolved Mysteries or Forensic Files.”

A third slammed: “Lowkey creeped out... some people really do exist thinking this is fine and normal? Appropriate?”

While a fifth person fretted: “The only good thing on this paper is paying $400 a month. Everything else is a red flag.

“Do yourself a favour and don't roommate with strangers.”

It comes as a similarly aged man in Dublin was shamed for a rental advert he posted that revealed that he lives with female roommates in their 20s.

He said has two women staying with him currently, and posted the add seeking a third, insisting they must "work from home" and be a part of "our little community".

The rental ad was shared on Twitter where social media uses took aim at the concerning list of expectations, which led him to reportedly take it down.

Meanwhile, a model has claimed her shameless landlord more than doubled her rent after he discovered she is an OnlyFans star.

Plus, a man was left baffled after a neighbour complained about him to their landlord because of his "filthy" door knocker.

Comments / 20

Sharp&Fast
3d ago

He’s looking for someone to pay bills and sleep with he’s probably a killer👀😂

Reply
12
piss off
2d ago

really think a woman is gonna cook, clean then crawl into bed with you? I'd rather be homeless

Reply(2)
4
