'He tried nutting me!': Tyson Fury accuses Dillian Whyte of 'CHEATING' during world title fight at Wembley... with the Gypsy King declaring himself as 'the best heavyweight there's ever been' after sixth-round stoppage win

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury took a swipe at Dillian Whyte and accused his beaten rival of trying to 'cheat' during their world title contest at Wembley on Saturday night.

Fury detonated a brutal uppercut in round six in front of 94,000 fans to retain his WBC heavyweight championship via stoppage.

But the Gypsy King felt in the lead up to that stoppage Whyte was resorting to 'rough' tactics to unsettle him, including using his elbows and his head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17WKRL_0fIhIsp100
Tyson Fury (left) feels Dillian Whyte (right) tried to 'cheat' by resorting to 'rough' fight tactics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDM1L_0fIhIsp100
The Gypsy King said after the bout that Whyte had 'nutted' him, while also using his elbows

'He tried to make it rough, fair play to him, he was trying to man handle me in there,' Fury said afterwards.

'Have you ever tried to wrestle with a dinosaur? I'm like a T-rex in there. I'm 6ft 9, 270lbs. It's difficult.

'He tried hitting me with elbows, head, he tried nutting me, done a Wladimir Klitschko on me.

'He was trying everything. He was using forearms, trying to elbow me. When you try and cheat in a fight, you always come up second best.'

Referees regularly intervene to separate fighters when they hold and if a fighter intentionally butts an opponent's head, this is considered to be a 'flagrant' foul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb6OS_0fIhIsp100
The British heavyweight duo slugged it out at Wembley in front of a 94,000-strong crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhlfZ_0fIhIsp100
The fight was waved off in the sixth round following a brutal uppercut by Fury on Whyte

Fury believes Whyte did 'nut' him during the bout but ultimately came up against a fighter that will go down in 'legend'.

'He went to nut me and got cut,' Fury continued.

'He didn't fight a world champion tonight, I ain't no world champion. I'm a legend in this game. You can't deny it I'm the best heavyweight there's ever been.'

Whyte, as expected, was downbeat following the knockout defeat but vowed to lick his wounds and treat it as a 'learning experience' before he returns.

'There wasn't a lot in it - it was a close fight and I didn't feel like I was outclassed in there,' Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live.

'My game plan was to press him and start moving forward. I was trying to attack but one slip and I got caught with the shot.

'He's a big awkward guy - I was expecting that. It was always going to be an awkward fight, but I was trying to set up and be patient and land what I could early and from round three onwards start to press.

'It was a good learning experience.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEY3V_0fIhIsp100
 Fury retained his WBC heavyweight championship belt but his future remains up in the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGNsP_0fIhIsp100
Fury said that he had promised his wife Paris that he would retire and was sticking to his word

Fury's future is similarly unclear but due in large part to his comments that he will retire on the back of his latest victory following a promise to his wife Paris.

'This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King,' Fury said.

He went on to add: 'I've spent a lot of time on the road. I've been away for a long time. I fulfilled everything I've ever wanted to fulfil.

'I will retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated. I was unbeatable at this game.'

There remains a degree of cynicism that Fury will come back for a unification bout against the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua despite him insisting in his post-match press conference that money and legacy does not motivate him in his decision-making.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Rocky Marciano
