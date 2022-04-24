ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooke County, TX

Flood Watch issued for Cooke, Fannin, Grayson, Lamar, Montague by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 17:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooke; Fannin; Grayson; Lamar;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels will continue to slowly diminish, but remain in Moderate Flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, Top of the elevation of the low level levee protecting Riverside Park. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 45.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 45.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 40.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Water levels continue to run high in Oslo, but have plateaued in Major stage. Slow diminish into Moderate by mid next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 37.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.6 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Levels continue to rise in Moderate through the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday was 39.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carson, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CARSON AND NORTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Fritch, or 11 miles southwest of Borger, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fritch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Cooke County, TX
City
Fannin, TX
County
Fannin County, TX
County
Grayson County, TX
County
Montague County, TX
County
Lamar County, TX
City
Montague, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. Target Area: Seward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Seward County through 1015 PM CDT At 948 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hayne, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Kismet around 1005 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moore; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES At 914 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Masterson, or 19 miles south of Dumas, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Four Way and Masterson. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOORE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallam, Hansford, Hartley, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Cactus to 4 miles west of Hartley, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. * Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Gruver, Sanford, Morse, Four Way and Pringle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Thursday evening at 900 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 72.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 72.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 72.5 feet on 02/03/1995. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Montague Flood Watch
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Hudspeth CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 056, 112, AND 113 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 112 and 113 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 056 in far west Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Deserts and Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS .Very dry air and breezy west winds will develop on Thursday and continue through the evening hours. Very dry air remains, and thus critical fire weather is expected across much of southwestern and south-central New Mexico in addition to far west Texas. The strongest winds will be west of the Rio Grande Valley. Breezy winds and critically dry fuels will increase the risk for rapid fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, AND 111 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110 and 111 in south-central and southwest New Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 in Far West Texas. * WIND...Southwest winds between 20 and 25 mph. * HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations, Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 20:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations; Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County Scattered Showers With Gusty Winds This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms producing wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Johnson and Natrona Counties. * WHEN...From 9 PM MDT through 11 PM MDT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in the region may want to secure loose objects, and motorists should be prepared for sudden cross winds if traveling near showers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Williams, Fulton OH, Henry, Defiance, Allen OH and Putnam Counties. In Michigan, St. Joseph MI, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In Indiana, Steuben County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 23:07:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot and Southeast Aroostook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this red flag warning. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST THURSDAY FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and very low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected with locally over 9 inches in higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph producing patchy blowing snow Thursday into Thursday night. * WHERE...Northern Somerset, Northwest Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis and Central Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM Thursday to 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 17 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy