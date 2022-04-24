ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

REVEALED: Tyson Fury will earn a whopping £26.2MILLION for his stunning win over Dillian Whyte... with the Body Snatcher set to bag just £5.8m and the final purse split falling 82/18 in the Gypsy King's favour

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tyson Fury is to receive £26.2million after he retained his WBC heavyweight world championship over Dillian Whyte.

The Gypsy King landed a huge uppercut in the sixth round with the Body Snatcher unable to continue with referee Mark Lyson rightly waving it off.

Fury's victory was fought in front of 94,000 people at Wembley Stadium, in what could be the final fight of his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v0Us_0fIhHR9J00
Tyson Fury is to receive a massive pay day following his victory over Dillian Whyte
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snVt0_0fIhHR9J00
Fury stopped the fight in the sixth round with a vicious uppercut on the Body Snatcher

There had been doubts over whether the fight would even take place after the two camps had struggled to come to terms over a deal.

In the end it was Fury's UK promoter Frank Warren who won the purse bid to stage the fight, with an 80/20 split in the Gypsy King's favour.

Following his defeat on Saturday night, Whyte is set to receive even less of a share from the purse split.

Fury was already set to receive £23million as his base purse for the fight, and after taking victory, he is set to earn an extra £3.2million as a winner's bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ElQ6_0fIhHR9J00
While Fury will receive £26.2million, Whyte will receive just £5.8million from the fight

In comparison, Whyte will receive just £5.8million from one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

It also means the split will now fall to 82/18 in favour of the WBC world heavyweight champion.

This comes after Whyte admitted that he was unhappy with the original split in an interview with talkSport.

When asked last week if he would pursue a higher split, he said: 'No, no, it’s impossible.

'How am I gonna get it? The fight’s Saturday, that can’t change now, that can’t change now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oG60g_0fIhHR9J00
Whyte was unhappy with the purse split before the fight saying he should get 40 per cent 

'They were never gonna change the split. The split just got manipulated and got forced upon me.'

He added: 'As WBC interim champion by rights I should be getting 45 per cent or 40 per cent minimum.'

After his dominant display at Wembley, Fury confirmed that it could be his 'final curtain' to his boxing career.

He said in the ring after his fight: 'I promised my lovely wife, Paris, of 14 years, after the (Deontay) Wilder 3 fight that would be it and I meant it.

'I had a war, it was a great trilogy and I meant that but I got offered to fight at Wembley at home and I believed that I owed it to the fans, I owed it to every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZZjX_0fIhHR9J00
The Gypsy King's future in the sport is uncertain despite saying that he plans to retire

'Now it's all done, I have to be a man of my word and I think this is it, this might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King and what a way to go out.'

Doubts have been raised over his retirement plans though after wife Paris was seen mouthing 'no chance' when Fury was talking about quitting the sport.

She later said that the only way he would return to the ring is if he were to have a unification bout.

This would likely either mean a fight with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, who are expected to have their rematch in the summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

At least he's had one success this season! Lewis Hamilton wins battle to cut down 'beautiful' sugarplum tree outside his £18m Kensington mansion despite neighbours' claims that F1 legend is 'destroying nature'

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has been given the green light to chop down a 'beautiful' sugarplum tree outside his £18m Kensington mansion to the anger of his neighbours. Angry neighbours objected to the decision of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) Council, arguing that Hamilton would be 'destroying nature' if they let him chop down the tree outside his home.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Willie Mullins will consider a challenge for the King George VI Chase with Allaho after the 6-5 favourite shut down doubts by seeing off the Clan Des Obeaux in the Punchestown Gold Cup

Trainer Willie Mullins will consider a challenge for the King George VI Chase at Kempton with Allaho after the giant gelding stepped up to three miles and romped to a 15-length win in the Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday. The 6-5 favourite had been imperious when winning the last two...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him to 'have conspiracy theories'. The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
Daily Mail

'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Rugby needs 'to open its doors' like Formula One to appeal to a wider audience, insists Beno Obano - with England prop hoping launch of new behind-the-scenes documentary on Premiership holders Harlequins can be a step towards that

Bath and England prop Beno Obano believes rugby needs to 'open the door' in a bid to increase interest in the game, after launching a documentary series at a premiere in London on Tuesday night. Prep to Win - Harlequins will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday and provides...
NFL
Daily Mail

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Wembley#The Body Snatcher#Combat#Wbc#British
Daily Mail

'It's AMAZING what they've done': Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool's recruitment as key to their stunning form this season... while Peter Crouch insists squad depth is keeping Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a Quadruple

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been key to their sensational form this season. As well as being locked in a battle with Manchester City to win the Premier League, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final over Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'As soon as we can act we will try to turn things round': Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea will only need 'cosmetic surgery' in this summer's window, as he insists it is 'not possible' for new owners to splash out £250m

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need only 'cosmetic surgery' this summer, rather than the open-heart operation Manchester United require according to Ralf Rangnick. Tuchel was speaking before Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday, ahead of what promises to be a challenging transfer window for both clubs. Erik ten Hag must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool they must be 'completely on alert' for Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal - despite taking two-goal lead to Spain next week

Liverpool are on the verge of their tenth appearance in a European Cup final – but Jurgen Klopp warned his high-flyers they must remain on high alert. Second half goals from Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, which came in the space of 133 seconds, put Liverpool firmly in control of their semi-final against Villarreal on a raucous night at Anfield.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'The game is still alive': Michael Owen questions Jurgen Klopp's substitutions against Villarreal, claiming Liverpool were too 'defensive' in the closing stages and should have gone for a third goal to secure their place in the Champions League final

Michael Owen claimed that Jurgen Klopp was too defensive in the closing stages of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg. After a goalless first half at Anfield, the Reds had a commanding lead within 10 minutes of the restart as Pervis Estupinan deflected Jordan Henderson's cross into his own net and Sadio Mane finished from Mohamed Salah's through ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as his daughter Karna secures the WSL Academy League title with Manchester United Women U21s with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea

Manchester United Women U21 beat Chelsea 6-2 on aggregate to secure the WSL Academy League title. The Red Devils won the Northern Division while the Blues finished top of the Southern league, with the two teams then taking part in a two-legged play-off for the overall title. United won first leg at Cobham 3-1 last week and followed that up with another 3-1 victory at Altrincham on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy