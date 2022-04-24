ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't fry with olive oil... because it will DAMAGE your expensive pans! French luxury cookware company Le Creuset issues alert after customer complaint

By Jessica Warren For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Popular cookware company Le Creuset has warned customers against cooking with olive oil, as its low smoke point is damaging pans.

After numerous customer complaints about the bottom of pots and pans becoming damaged when used, the French brand has written to customers advising that their choice of cooking oil may be causing the problem.

Olive oil has a low smoke point, meaning that it can burn quicker and give food an acrid taste, compared to oils such as sunflower, avocado, canola, coconut, corn and sesame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wGEON_0fIhGJs000
Le Creuset has warned customers against cooking with olive oil, as its low smoke point is damaging pans. File image
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VgBa_0fIhGJs000
The French company warned that burnt oil an form a brownish film on the pan, creating a barrier between the food and the cookware. File image

After writing to the company, one Le Creuset customer was told: 'We advise to avoid using olive oil and recommend oils with a higher burning point like rapeseed oil, coconut oil and sunflower oil.

'Olive oil has a very low burning point, and this can form a brownish film on the pan (burnt oil), creating a barrier between the food and the pan.

'We would advise that every now and then you rub cooking oil around the pan and leave it whilst it is not in use. This will help preserve the quality of it.'

Similar advise has also been issued by John Lewis, which warned that olive oil will 'carbonise' on ceramic pans and leave behind a residue.

And Smeg recommended customers not allow oil to 'smoke or burn', adding that food can be cooked and fried in its non-stick pans without oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wwN7_0fIhGJs000
Chef and author Mark Greenaway said that olive oil should be used for 'finishing a dish'. File image

Allowing olive oil to burn can ruin the taste of food, warned chef and author Mark Greenaway.

'You should never cook with olive oil. It should only ever be used in finishing a dish,' he told The Sunday Telegraph.

'If you cook with it, the smoking point is so low, it removes the Teflon from non-stick pans or burns traditional pans.'

Smoking oil is not always a warning sign, wrote Niki Achitoff-Gray, former Serious Eats editor-in-chief, in her blog.

'Oftentimes, you'll want that wok or skillet rippling hot. But when a flavourful raw oil or pool of butter starts sending up smoke, you're headed into a danger zone.

'Heated past its smoke point, that fat starts to break down, releasing free radicals and a substance called acrolein, the chemical that gives burnt foods their acrid flavour and aroma.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNrCM_0fIhGJs000
Oils with a low smoke point are recommended for dressings, drizzling over a finished dish, or lower heat cooking. File image

Are burnt oils bad for your health?

Olive oil contains polyphenols, micronutrients that are high in antioxidants.

But they start to break down when exposed to high heat, meaning that health benefits of the oil decrease.

When unsaturated oils, including olive oil, are heated too much, some research has found that they can develop compounds with carcinogenic properties.

However other studies have disputed this, and say that they are safe to cook with.

Oils with a low smoke point are recommended for dressings, drizzling over a finished dish, or lower heat cooking.

With speciality oils on the rise, the market has grown from £47 million in 2019 to £51 million, according to research company Mintel.

The olive oil market has also risen from £158 million to £179 million during the same period, it reports.

But supply chain problems caused by Putin's war in Ukraine mean that there are now limits on the amount of oil shoppers can buy.

Most of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and shortages have also increased demand for alternatives.

Morrisons and Waitrose are limiting customers to two purchases per person, and Tesco three. Iceland is also rationing its stocks of sunflower oil.

Sainsbury's and Asda have not placed limits on its oils.

The British Retail Consortium's (BRC) Tom Holder said the move was a temporary measure 'to ensure availability for everyone', reported the BBC.

He said that retailers are 'working with suppliers to ramp up production of alternative cooking oils, to minimise the impact on consumers'.

According to the Office for National Statistics, cooking oils are almost a quarter more expensive than a year ago.

And retail research firm Assosia reported that a one-litre bottle of own-brand sunflower oil has gone up by an average of 12p to £1.26 since January 2022 — an increase of more than 10%.

BBC

Supermarkets set limits on sale of cooking oil

Some supermarkets are limiting how much cooking oil customers are able to buy as supplies are hit by war in Ukraine. Tesco is allowing three items per customer. Waitrose and Morrisons have limited shoppers to two items each. The majority of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and disruption...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Supermarkets start rationing cooking oil: Now shoppers are restricted to three bottles in Tesco, two in Waitrose and Morrisons and just one in Iceland as supplies are decimated by war in Ukraine

Supermarkets are imposing limits on how much cooking oil customers can buy due to supplies being hit by the war in Ukraine. Most of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine, where Russia's invasion has caused huge disruption to exports. With sunflower oil in short supply, demand has increased for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Farmers warn of food crisis because of shortages on top of fears about spiralling prices for beer, chicken, pasta and sausages and that rationing could spread beyond cooking oil

Farmers are warning of a food crisis sparked by shortages and spiralling wholesale prices – amid fears rationing could spread beyond cooking oil. Major supermarkets are already limiting how much sunflower oil, which is largely sourced from Ukraine, customers can buy. And other shortages and punishing price rises are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Shelf shock: soaring supermarket prices shoppers find hard to swallow

From dog food to coffee, readers are reporting some basic goods’ prices are rising by far more than inflation. Inflation is rampant, and supermarket prices are no exception. Shoppers are returning to stores to find old favourites have leapt in price from one week to the next. The cost of consumer goods is spiralling at such a rate that retail analysts have coined a new term, shelf shock.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
#Avocado Oil#Canola Oil#Corn Oil#Cooking Oil#Hot Oil#French#Le Creuset#Olive#Smeg
Daily Mail

'Sourfaux' scandal hits supermarkets as major chains are accused of fooling shoppers by labelling bread as 'made with sourdough' despite being made in factories with up to 15 ingredients

Supermarkets are being accused of fooling shoppers by labelling bread as 'made with sourdough' despite being produced in factories with up to 10 ingredients. A food and farming group has said that the bread - which is seen as a healthy alternative to other baked loaves - is traditionally made by the simple combination of flour, water and salt.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
BBC
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Allrecipes.com

I Tried 6 Ways to Make Hard-Boiled Eggs Easier to Peel, and This Is the Best One

How do you peel a hard-boiled egg without the shell sticking? And how do you peel hard-boiled eggs without tearing them up? Some say easy peeling starts with how you cook eggs, whether it's adding baking soda, salt, or vinegar to the water. Others say your peeling technique matters most, from enlisting a spoon or a jar to dousing eggs with water.
FOOD & DRINKS
