Ajax star Brian Brobbey begs Erik ten Hag to sign him for Man Utd in cheeky transfer plea after match-winning goal

By Kealan Hughes
 3 days ago
AJAX striker Brian Brobbey jokingly told Erik ten Hag to sign him for Manchester United.

The Ajax boss was confirmed as United's next manager this week and will take over at the end of the season.

Brobbey joked about making the switch after scoring the winner for Ajax against NEC Nijmegen Credit: Getty
Erik ten Hag was announced as Manchester United's next manager this week Credit: Getty

One of his urgent priorities will be transfers and it has been rumoured Ten Hag will be bringing in a young forward.

Brobbey hopes it will be him, although immediately after making a plea to Ten Hag he burst out laughing.

After scoring Ajax's late winner against NEC Nijmegen on Saturday, Brobbey said of Ten Hag: "I am very happy for him and he really deserves it after everything he has done for Ajax.

"If only he brings me with him in two years.... no no.. joking joking!"

Brobbey, is currently on loan at Ajax from RB Leipzig, and the 20-year-old has scored five goals in ten games since his switch.

Ten Hag may feel he is not ready for a move to Old Trafford but he could sign his team-mate Antony instead.

The Ajax winger has been heavily linked with a move to United and transfer chiefs are reportedly keen to secure a deal this summer - to avoid the risk of his value inflating after the World Cup.

Ten Hag is also said to be interested in another player he previously worked with - Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

United are looking to sign a midfielder this season with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both set to leave.

Ruben Neves and Kalvin Phillips have also been targeted by the Red Devils, who have opened up transfer talks for the latter.

That duo are alternative targets to Declan Rice, whose asking price is beyond what United are prepared to pay, although they did receive a boost with Rice rejecting the offer of a new contract from West Ham for a third time.

