'I hope we can raise awareness and understanding': EastEnders to air hard-hitting male rape storyline as Ben Mitchell is the victim of a shocking attack

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

EastEnders is set to air an incredibly hard hitting storyline next month as they take on the subject of male rape for the first time.

The BBC soap will show Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) become the victim of a shocking assault from new barman Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan).

The series is working with a number of charities, including SurvivorsUK, Survivors Manchester and the Male Survivors Partnership, to ensure the topic is tackled sensitively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wDjD_0fIhE5fV00
Harrowing: EastEnders is set to air a hard-hitting male rape storyline next month as Ben Mitchell is the victim of a shocking attack

It comes 10 years after the soap turned down a male rape storyline from executive producer at the time Bryan Kirkwood, with the show saying it was too difficult.

The storyline and it's aftermath are set to play out over several months, with Max, who play Ben, saying he is 'honoured' to portray it.

He said: 'Alongside some wonderful charities, and some very inspirational survivors of male sexual assault in the UK, I think we've been able to really strive to tell the most truthful account we can, and I hope we can raise awareness and understanding on a topic that is rarely covered.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0om7mh_0fIhE5fV00
Victim: The BBC soap will show Ben Mitchell (played by Max Bowden) be the victim of a shocking assault, with it being the first time this is covered by the soap
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyU19_0fIhE5fV00
Mistrust: Ben will face the attack from new barman Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan), trusting Lewis after his turbulent time 

'I'm honoured to be given this opportunity to tell such an important story'

The harrowing storyline will not only focus on the assault but consent, masculinity, and how sexual assault affects loved ones around the victim.

Giving some context to the story, BBC head of continuing drama Kate Oates said: 'Ben has endured a traumatic time after witnessing a homophobic attack on Callum that brought back painful memories of losing Paul.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mOFo_0fIhE5fV00
Turbulent: It comes after Ben's  traumatic time after witnessing a homophobic attack on Callum that brought back painful memories of losing Paul

'As a result, Ben lost his way in life…which is when he found Lewis.

'Ben finds Lewis attractive, and thinks of him as a someone who can understand him in a way Callum does not; but that trust is abused when Lewis crosses a line and rapes Ben,' she explained.

It comes as both Hollyoaks and Coronation Street have explored the storyline in 2014 and 2018.

It seems the soap is finally ready to explore the storyline, after Bryan Kirkwood previously revealed he was told to avoid the subject matter 'in no uncertain terms' while he was executive producer, before moving to Hollyoaks - where he ran the storyline.

Rape charity SurvivorsUK hope the plot will encourage male victims to come forward, with Service Manager Marta Almeida detailing: 'Storylines like this one are an amazing opportunity to explore the reality for so many men, families and communities up and down the UK'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkkgt_0fIhE5fV00
Honoured: Actor Max said he is 'honoured to be given this opportunity'

Comments / 1

