ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

'I'm sorry': Adam O'Brien apologises to Knights fans and blasts 'unacceptable' performance in 39-2 loss to Eels... as Newcastle boss admit there is 'not much to be proud for' for his team

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Adam O'Brien has apologised to Newcastle fans after his club turned in its worst home performance of his tenure in a 39-2 flogging from Parramatta.

The Knights were never in the contest at McDonald Jones Stadium, letting in six tries and barely troubling the Eels' line at any point.

It marked easily their worst match of the season, as the club slumped to a fifth straight loss and with a difficult date against Melbourne next Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7iPJ_0fIh51qf00
Knights coach Adam O'Brien apologised to the fans after a 39-2 loss to Parramatta

'Sorry,' O'Brien said when asked what he had to say after the match.

'To the 25,000 [who turned up], to put in that performance. There's not much to be proud of at the moment.'

The defeat was the Knights biggest at home since 2018, with the club having prided itself on its resilience since O'Brien took over at the start of 2020.

Newcastle captain Kalyn Ponga also admitted he was embarrassed by the loss, just days after inking a new five-year deal with the NRL club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxpUu_0fIh51qf00
Kalyn Ponga struggled badly in his first game after signing a three-year deal with the Knights

And while Knights fans will no doubt question his $6 million contract with that result just five days later, he had little opportunity to have an impact in the lacklustre display.

Parramatta had just 17 tackles on the Knights line for their six tries, with the Knights unable to withstand any real attacking pressure.

The tone was set in the 12th minute when Shaun Lane easily ran through a David Klemmer legs tackle to take the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46DvPt_0fIh51qf00
Newcastle have  

Lane was able to offload for another close to the line, while Isaiah Papali'i also bagged a second-half double with both from close distance.

'[The defence] was not acceptable. Not at this level,' O'Brien said.

'It's got nothing to do with personnel or injuries. It's just not acceptable at this level and we know that.

'It's not the sort of performance we want to put in defensively anywhere, let alone here at home with 25,000 people watching up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iLBP_0fIh51qf00
Eels fans were the only ones celebrating in Newcastle as their team ran riot

'It was easily the hardest [loss] we have to take for a while. We have to dig deep and get ourselves out of it."

Parramatta by contrast have no such concerns.

After Reed Mahoney admitted during the week their defence had slumped to among the worst in the NRL, they barely had their line broken on Sunday.

Instead they picked the Knights apart with ease, as Dylan Brown moved to left centre due to a backline shortage and he and Jake Arthur's edge had a field day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A53NR_0fIh51qf00
Despite having seven players out through injury, the Eels dominated the Knights

Mahoney was also brilliant, clearly spotting gaps in the Knights line and targeting tired defenders.

The win lifted the Eels safely into the top four, well aware it was their most complete performance of the year.

'I'm just happy with the overall professionalism,' coach Brad Arthur said.

'We still played plenty of footy, we still threw the ball around.

'But we were patient and earned the right. Very happy with the two points.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Engineer, 24, who made a Nazi salute at Tottenham Hotspur supporters during a Newcastle game at St James’ Park is fined £200 and could face match ban

A football supporter who made a Nazi gesture towards Spurs fans has been ordered to pay more than £300 and could be banned from going to games. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted the racially aggravated offence of causing harassment during a Premier League game at St James' Park in October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't seen such happiness and hope at Newcastle in many years': Ex-owner Sir John Hall on Toon turnaround, why he shudders when hearing club described as 'world's richest'... and how he hopes new owners will help regenerate the North-East

Sir John Hall was walking through Chinatown in the shadow of St James' Park recently when he experienced a wave of emotions not felt since the days of his Newcastle United ownership. 'I was going to the Landmark restaurant before the match and was right among the crowd - I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rugby needs 'to open its doors' like Formula One to appeal to a wider audience, insists Beno Obano - with England prop hoping launch of new behind-the-scenes documentary on Premiership holders Harlequins can be a step towards that

Bath and England prop Beno Obano believes rugby needs to 'open the door' in a bid to increase interest in the game, after launching a documentary series at a premiere in London on Tuesday night. Prep to Win - Harlequins will be released on Amazon Prime on Thursday and provides...
NFL
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watches on as his daughter Karna secures the WSL Academy League title with Manchester United Women U21s with a 6-2 aggregate win over Chelsea

Manchester United Women U21 beat Chelsea 6-2 on aggregate to secure the WSL Academy League title. The Red Devils won the Northern Division while the Blues finished top of the Southern league, with the two teams then taking part in a two-legged play-off for the overall title. United won first leg at Cobham 3-1 last week and followed that up with another 3-1 victory at Altrincham on Wednesday afternoon.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalyn Ponga
Daily Mail

'I'd happily come and watch the Champions League with the Europa League trophy': Mark Noble says not even West Ham qualifying for Europe's elite competition next season will make him change his mind about retiring

Mark Noble’s order is in. He wants two tickets for next season’s Champions League games at the London Stadium — one for him, and one for the Europa League trophy in the seat beside him. That’s the dream, says this 34-year-old captain embarking on his last dance...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick calls up 19-year-old defender Will Fish to train with the Manchester United first team - after youngster struggled to get a game on loan at Stockport this season - amid their crippling injury crisis

Ralf Rangnick's days as Manchester United manager may be counting down towards their end but the interim boss is still looking towards the club's future after calling up teenager Will Fish to the first-team. With United facing an injury crisis, their hopes of reaching the Champions League next term appear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

TOM COLLOMOSSE: Jose Mourinho is back to his confident and confrontational self having regained his appetite... as he attempts to make Roma the first winners of the Europa Conference League and end Leicester's dreams

Back in England as a competitor for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham, Jose Mourinho has regained his appetite for the fight as he tries to end Leicester’s dreams of a first European trophy. Nearly two decades after leading FC Porto to the UEFA Cup, Mourinho...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits their first goal against Villarreal was a 'bit lucky' and warns Champions League semi-final second leg 'will be tough', as Andrew Robertson insists there is still work to do

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted their first goal was a 'bit lucky' as he warned their trip to Villarreal will be tough. The Reds had a dream start to their Champions League semi final as they dominated their first leg at Anfield, completely shutting the Spanish side out of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eels#Blasts#Knights#Mcdonald Jones Stadium#Nrl
Daily Mail

'The club needs someone to get control': Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wishes incoming boss Erik ten Hag well and hopes to see Dutchman bring the glory days back to Old Trafford

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson has insisted Erik ten Hag needs to get in control of the club if he wants to bring back the glory days, after his appointment was announced last week. The Dutchman becomes the fifth permanent successor to Ferguson since the legendary Scot retired...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If I'm Joel Matip, I'm fuming': Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool defender should be FURIOUS after Jurgen Klopp dropped him for Ibrahima Konate for their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Joel Matip will be 'fuming' after being relegated to the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Villarreal. The Reds face Unai Emery's LaLiga side at Anfield in their European semi-final first-leg tie on Wednesday night, with defender Matip dropped by manager Jurgen Klopp for Ibrahima Konate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You have to be able to ride out the storm': Karim Benzema praises Real Madrid for staying within touching distance of Man City in the Champions League semi-final after scoring twice to keep his side in the tie

Karim Benzema admitted that Real Madrid did well to stay in the tie after conceding four times against Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final first leg. Pep Guardiola's side threatened to run away with the game after going 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes at the Etihad Stadium and eventually won 4-3 on a thrilling night of football.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ex-Chelsea boss Guus Hiddink reveals controversial 2009 Champions League semi-final defeat by Barcelona made him 'have a few conspiracy theories' - and Dutch coach thought UEFA were 'looking to avoid the same two teams reaching the final again'

Former Chelsea caretaker boss Guus Hiddink says the controversial defeat in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals against Barcelona triggered him to 'have conspiracy theories'. The Blues went out courtesy of Andres Iniesta's stoppage-time away goal at Stamford Bridge on a night where they had numerous penalty appeals turned down by...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Champions have sometimes just had enough': Former F1 star Jacques Villeneuve questions whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after Mercedes' struggles left him adrift of the title fight

Former F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton will see out the rest of the season after his struggles at Mercedes left him adrift of the title fight - as he insisted 'champions have sometimes just had enough'. Villeneuve, who won the Drivers' Championship in 1997, tasted...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

JACK GAUGHAN: Phil Foden was born for the Champions League… Man City’s sparkling forward is lighting up big European nights and living up to Sergio Aguero’s hype

Sergio Aguero was watching the game with Mario Balotelli on Tuesday. In different countries via Twitch — an online live-streaming platform — but together on the same screen all the same. What Aguero likes to do is commentate on matches to thousands of fans, little comments here and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Happy Luis Diaz's joyful spark has helped ignite Liverpool's trophy charge with his infectious enthusiasm and quality - the smiling star deserved a goal against Villarreal and was desperate to entertain at Anfield

Happy: it is the word that is readily put forward by Luis Diaz’s new colleagues when they are asked to describe him. Diaz, who Liverpool signed in January from Porto, is still very much in the acclimatisation period to a new life and career. The Colombian speaks barely a word of English and Jurgen Klopp has been so conscious not to overload him with too much information that instructions in training are kept brief.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Middlesbrough 2-0 Cardiff: Chris Wilder's side move to within two points of the play-off places after strikes from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree seal confident victory over the Bluebirds

Heaven knows Middlesbrough have wobbled alarmingly in recent weeks, but this potentially priceless victory reignited their play-off hopes when they needed it most. Chris Wilder's men had failed to win in five games before the visit of Cardiff to surrender vital ground in the race for a top-six finish. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's AMAZING what they've done': Rio Ferdinand hails Liverpool's recruitment as key to their stunning form this season... while Peter Crouch insists squad depth is keeping Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a Quadruple

Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Liverpool's recruitment strategy has been key to their sensational form this season. As well as being locked in a battle with Manchester City to win the Premier League, the Reds have already won the Carabao Cup, are in the final of the FA Cup and hold the advantage in their Champions League semi-final over Villarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Captain fantastic Jordan Henderson produces standout performance for Liverpool in Champions League semi-final first leg win over Villarreal, with Jurgen Klopp's midfield and frontline in brilliant form

Alisson Becker - 7 The Brazilian goalkeeper had an extremely quiet evening with very little to do across the entire match. Bombed forward, put in multiple dangerous crosses, that were not capitalised on by the Reds attackers. Ibrahima Konate - 7 A surprise inclusion over Joel Matip, but proved his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'As soon as we can act we will try to turn things round': Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea will only need 'cosmetic surgery' in this summer's window, as he insists it is 'not possible' for new owners to splash out £250m

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea need only 'cosmetic surgery' this summer, rather than the open-heart operation Manchester United require according to Ralf Rangnick. Tuchel was speaking before Chelsea's trip to Old Trafford on Thursday, ahead of what promises to be a challenging transfer window for both clubs. Erik ten Hag must...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy