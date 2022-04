Canelo Alvarez may not have any desire to stick around in boxing any longer than he has to, but he apparently is not about to abandon it anytime soon either. The Mexican superstar and current undisputed 168-pound champion recently offered a loose timetable of where he sees himself in the sport down the line, saying he plans on fighting for “six to seven” more years before calling it quits.

