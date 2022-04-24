Newsstand: Michigan softball walks off Ohio State on Saturday

A day after the Michigan baseball team had walk-off heroics against Ohio State, the 23rd-ranked softball team (28-14, 8-7 B1G) cooked up theatrics of its own.

Fifth-year senior third baseman Taylor Bump hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning to give the Wolverines a 4-3 win over OSU on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Michigan surrendered a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, which set Bump up for the moment. It was preceded by a lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh from senior first baseman Lexie Blair. Blair was playing her first game since suffering an injury three weekends ago.

After a bunt and OSU pitching change, Michigan senior catcher Hannah Carson hit a single to put runners at first and third with no outs. Bump’s triple ended the game from there.

Left-handed pitcher Meghan Beaubien allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks with one strikeout over 6.2 innings. Blair and Carson had two hits apiece in the victory.

Michigan wraps up the weekend set against the Buckeyes on Sunday at noon at Alumni Field. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast live.

Michigan quote of the day

When a team picks at the top of the draft, it has to be sure that it is adding a blue chip prospect. Hutchinson may be (to some) a notch below some of the elite pass rush prospects that have come out in recent memory. There could be some validity to that, but few have been as ready for the NFL right out of the box. The chance to go No. 1 overall should speak volumes on how his standing compares to the rest of the class.

With Hutchinson, it is not hard to imagine him being one of the captains on defense and someone whose presence alone raises the level of play of everyone around them. He is a high-motor, high-character, high-floor prospect that burns to win and beat the guy across from him. Time will tell if he rounds into a Pro Bowler or not, but whoever selects him should have a good 10-year starter. What has been set at Michigan is a good baseline. Now, he has a shot to be the straw that stirs the drink elsewhere.

– TheWolverine.com on Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

