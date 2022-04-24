ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Newsstand: Michigan softball walks off Ohio State on Saturday

By Anthony Broome about 8 hours
A day after the Michigan baseball team had walk-off heroics against Ohio State, the 23rd-ranked softball team (28-14, 8-7 B1G) cooked up theatrics of its own.

Fifth-year senior third baseman Taylor Bump hit a two-run triple in the seventh inning to give the Wolverines a 4-3 win over OSU on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Michigan surrendered a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, which set Bump up for the moment. It was preceded by a lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh from senior first baseman Lexie Blair. Blair was playing her first game since suffering an injury three weekends ago.

After a bunt and OSU pitching change, Michigan senior catcher Hannah Carson hit a single to put runners at first and third with no outs. Bump’s triple ended the game from there.

Left-handed pitcher Meghan Beaubien allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks with one strikeout over 6.2 innings. Blair and Carson had two hits apiece in the victory.

Michigan wraps up the weekend set against the Buckeyes on Sunday at noon at Alumni Field. ESPN2 will carry the broadcast live.

