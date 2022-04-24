ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘Unsteady and distracted’ Putin bites his lips and fidgets at Easter cathedral service fuelling Parkinson’s rumours

By Felix Allen, Adrian Zorzut, Henry Holloway
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FRAIL-looking Vladimir Putin stoked rumours of failing health last night as he was seen biting his lips, fidgeting distractedly and appearing unsteady at a church service.

The tyrant - dogged by claims he has Parkinson's or terminal cancer - gurned while clutching a candle near the altar at a midnight mass for Orthodox Easter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCFhW_0fIgxAp300
Gurning Vladimir Putin seen biting his lips at midnight mass in Moscow Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x66bC_0fIgxAp300
Putin fidgeted and seemed distracted while standing near the altar Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yUyv_0fIgxAp300
He appeared frail and unsteady as he crossed himself slowly Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bH7nL_0fIgxAp300
The strongman president has been dogged by rumours of ill health Credit: AP

It came days after dishevelled Putin, 69, was seen gripping a table and tapping his foot in video that Kremlin watchers claimed showed a drastic decline in his physical state.

Last night he appeared less bloated than in recent weeks as he stood unaided at Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Brief TV footage showed little obvious sign of the telltale tremors often associated with Parkinson's.

But viewers saw the ageing autocrat appearing to shift uncomfortably, sticking out his tongue and chewing his lips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T9Due_0fIgxAp300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3yQH_0fIgxAp300

He also looked up to the ceiling and down at the floor during a mass led by crony Patriarch Kirill, who has supported his invasion of Ukraine.

At one point the President was seen crossing himself slowly, appearing to take great care to control the movement.

He did not speak other than to join in the congregation with the response "Truly he is risen", Reuters reports.

The public appearance came days after Putin was shown on Russian TV giving orders to defence chief Sergei Shoigu on the siege of Mariupol.

Observers said the isolated tyrant appeared "feeble and barely able to hold himself upright" in his chair.

It was one of his most shocking appearances so far, absent of his usual strongman bravado.

Putin looked dishevelled, in pain and distracted as he told Shoigu to blockade the Azovstal steel plant, where more than 1,000 Ukrainian defenders and civilians are holed up, "so that a fly can't get in".

Experts told The Sun Online the footage is "not the portrait of a healthy Putin".

Putin is seen in the video appearing with a bloated face while deeply slouching into his chair.

His foot appears to be constantly tapping and his hand is gripping the edge of the table.

The mad tyrant sits gripping the table firmly throughout the entire 12 minute meeting.

His fingers are braced beneath the table while his thumb sits twitching on the top, and he spends most of the exchange tapping both his feet.

Vlad's health has long been the source of rumour and speculation - but its been reported that Western intelligence believe Putin is not a well man.

Kremlin officials have always denied there is anything wrong with their leader, who turns 70 in October.

Professor Erik Bucy, a body language expert from Texas Tech University, told The Sun Online: " It’s an astonishingly weakened Putin compared to the man we observed even a few years ago.

"An able-bodied president would not need to keep himself propped up with a hand held out for leverage and would not be concerned about keeping both feet planted on the ground."

He used the example of when Richard Nixon appeared during the 1960 presidential debate against JFK.

The Republican appeared weak and having to brace himself while recovering from a knee injury and exhaustion.

'INVOLUNTARY MOVEMENTS'

"This is not a portrait of a healthy Putin but one appearing increasingly feeble and barely able to hold himself upright at a small conference table," Bucy added.

"Putin’s legs also appear quite thin, as if he may be suffering from weight or muscle loss from an unannounced malady.

"Bloating in his face reinforces an unhealthy appearance, especially compared to photographs and video of the Russian premiere from a few years ago."

He added that Putin also appears to avoid Shoigu's gaze - appearing to be a man who is evasive, fearful, lacking confidence and who is uncomfortable.

Professor Patrick Stewart, from the University of Arkansas, also noted that Putin appeared highly stressed and almost exhibiting a "flight" response.

He also zeroed in on his tapping feet, suggesting this was "leakage" as Putin attempted to keep himself under control - with his leg movements possibly appearing involuntary.

"The hands being held up under the table are in an almost begging position, while holding the table is different from what I've seen previously - certainly holding tightly onto the podium is something we have seen from Putin when considering a stressful issue in front of the free press," said Prof Stewart.

Some expert observers on social media also zeroed in on Putin's strange behaviour in what may be one of his health's most telling appearances to date.

Louise Mensch, a former Tory MP, who previously reported about Putin's potential health problems, wrote: "Putin has Parkinson’s disease and here you can see him gripping the table so that his shaking hand is not visible but he cannot stop his foot from tapping."

HEALTH RIDDLE

It's not the first time questions have been raised about the Russian despot's health.

Experts have pointed that Putin looks "bloated" and "weakened" in recent public appearances and has even been seen a doctor who specialises in Thyroid cancer.

The report by investigative Proekt media - which is blocked in Russia - states that surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, had flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The respected doctor’s expertise is thyroid cancer.

The discovery backs recent theories that Putin declared war when he was suffering medical problems hidden from the Russian people.

Back in November 2020, political analyst Valery Solovei revealed the cancer and Parkinson's theory claiming that Putin also needed to have emergency surgery.

He said at the time of Putin's health issues: “One is of psycho-neurological nature, the other is a cancer problem.

“If anyone is interested in the exact diagnosis, I'm not a doctor, and I have no ethical right to reveal these problems.

"The second diagnosis is a lot, lot more dangerous than the first-named diagnosis as Parkinson’s does not threaten physical state, but just limits public appearances.

“But there is a fatal diagnosis.

“Based on this information people will be able to make a conclusion about his life horizon, which wouldn’t even require specialist medical education.”

He added that the Russian President had undergone surgery with another source claiming it was an abdominal cancer operation.

Video footage showed Putin's leg moving constantly and his fingers twitching, backing the Parkinson's theory.

Putin also suffered a coughing fit during a televised meeting but the claims about his health were disputed by Kremlin.

The report continues to identify medics who regularly travel with Putin on trips, especially in Sochi which he prefers to Moscow.

Alongside Selivanov the Russian leader is also followed by a neurosurgeon.

Another surgeon Dr Alexey Shcheglov "follows Putin so relentlessly that during public events he allegedly gets into joint photographs with the head of state.”

He is seen as “the doctor who, among other things, can be the first to detect problems with the thyroid gland, including oncological ones”, it is claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh70p_0fIgxAp300
A sickly Vladimir Putin looks in pain as he grips the table in front of him in a meeting with his defence minister last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qonPH_0fIgxAp300
The isolated autocrat was constantly tapping his foot and was slouched during a meeting with his defence minister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRY7c_0fIgxAp300
Vladimir Putin's strongman image is evaporating Credit: AP

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 0207 782 4104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m Russian and I stayed quiet about Putin for a long time. This is what I really think

In my days as a magazine editor in Russia, I used to write about movies Volodymyr Zelensky starred in. I thought of him as a decent actor and a nice enough person. Over the last few weeks, I’ve seen him turn into a towering historical figure. Watching his impassioned address to the UN Security Council, in which he spoke about war crimes committed by Russian troops in a town of Bucha, I caught myself thinking that I want Russia’s next leader to be just like him – courageous, principled, and boundlessly empathetic.In the fall of 1993, I began my first...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Fidgeting#Orthodox Easter#Kremlin#The Saviour Cathedral#Reuters#Russian
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
Center for Public Integrity

What to know about the Russian device reportedly captured in Ukraine

On the northern edge of the town of Makariv, roughly 30 miles from the center of Kyiv, Ukrainian forces in March reportedly captured a Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system brought by the invading Russian army. While it looks like a shipping container with irregular panels, it is actually a sophisticated signal jammer, designed to incapacitate the early warning sensors on airplanes. Photos of the captured system date to mid-March, though they appear to have not circulated online until March 22. The [London] Telegraph reported on March 23 that “the equipment will likely be transported by road to the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, before it is flown to the U.S. for closer examination.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
406K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy