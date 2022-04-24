ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

EastEnders star Charlie Wernham ties the knot with fiancée Emma Collis in a stunning Essex ceremony

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

EastEnders star Charlie Wernham, who plays troublemaker Aaron Monroe in the soap, said 'I do' to his fiancée Emma Collis in a gorgeous Essex ceremony on Saturday.

The 27-year-old tied the knot to his long term partner at the Gosfield Hall Wedding Venue, after getting engaged on Valentines Day last year.

Emma was ever the blushing bride in a beautiful white gown - with a fitted bodice coming out into a lengthy sheer train, in pics shared by Charlie's delighted soapstar pals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOKud_0fIgx7G700
Congratulations: EastEnders star Charlie Wernham tied the knot with fiancée Emma Collis on Saturday in a stunning Essex ceremony

She had her brunette locks up in a sleek bun, with two face-framing strands of hair left to fall neatly.

While the pair have been fairly quiet on social media so far, Emma did share a snap of her gorgeous ring to her Instagram Story - writing 'so surreal' with a 'Just Married' sticker.

A host of soap stars attended the nuptials, including Hollyoaks star's Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy - who are also engaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFUEy_0fIgx7G700
Surreal: Bride Emma shared a snap of her gorgeous ring to her Instagram Story - writing 'so surreal' with a 'Just Married' sticker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPnj6_0fIgx7G700
Gorgeous: Emma was ever the blushing bride in a beautiful white gown - with a fitted bodice coming out into a lengthy sheer train

Daisy shared a video of the newlyweds coming down the stairs hand-in-hand, with Charlie looking dapper in a three piece suit.

The regal wooden staircase was decorated with a display of stunning white flowers, as guests welcomed the couple, who have been together for over seven years.

She captioned the joyous video: 'Mr and Mrs Wernham!!!' along with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, she and Luke posed for their own snaps during the day as they waited for the bride, putting on a chic display in complementing ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSIIy_0fIgx7G700
Sleek: She had her brunette locks up in a sleek bun, with two face-framing strands of hair left to fall neatly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWNKi_0fIgx7G700
Guests: Daisy and boyfriend Luke Jerdy posed for their own snaps during the day as they waited for the bride, putting on a chic display in complementing ensembles

Soap star Jessica Ellis was also in attendance to the day, sharing a cheeky shot of the bride and groom sitting at the top table.

She also gave a glimpse into the tale arrangement, which featured a small plant with a note and polo mints in a dainty bag placed on the table's crockery.

Charlie has been on a host of TV shows - initially appearing on Britain's Got Talent as a comedian in 2008.

Following his successful stint on the show, the actor bagged a role in The Inbetweeners, going on to star in Hollyoaks and more recently, EastEnders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yehwJ_0fIgx7G700
Top Table: Soap star Jessica Ellis was also in attendance to the day, sharing a cheeky shot of the bride and groom sitting at the top table
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IYvma_0fIgx7G700
Details: She also gave a glimpse into the tale arrangement, which featured a small plant with a note and polo mints in a dainty bag placed on the table's crockery

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight Australia star marries her new fiancé

Married At First Sight Australia star Davina Rankin has married her fiancé Jaxon Manuel. The reality star, 30, walked down the aisle on Saturday (April 23) when the pair wed in a ceremony at Plantation House in Duranbah, New South Wales. It was a close-knit family event, and the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Jerdy
Person
Charlie Wernham
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden shocks fans in show-stopping silver dress

Amanda Holden is back on our screens every weekend alongside her fellow Britain's Got Talent judges, delighting fans with her risqué yet ravishing sense of style. This Saturday was no exception, with Amanda slipping into a striking silver dress that was dripping in jewels. Her sparkling dress came with her signature daring style, featuring some cut-out sections around her shoulders and a sheer neck lining.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastenders#Soapstar#Instagram Story#Hollyoaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Married at First Sight Recap: Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Get Candid on the Couples' Progress

Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico met and wed on Married at First Sight's fifth season, which took place in Chicago in 2017. On Jan. 5, season 14 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five Boston-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, Petta and D'Amico give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The photos Married At First Sight producers don't want you to see: Shock images show what REALLY happened behind the scenes during filming on the finale - and some unlikely friendships

While there's no shortage of drama during Married At First Sight 's dinner parties, things aren't always what they seem behind the scenes. Daily Mail Australia can reveal that plenty of strategic planning by the show's producers made sure Monday night's finale made for excellent TV. The participants were given...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

What happened to Simon Cowell's teeth? Before and after explained

He's back on our screens as part of the Britain's Got Talent judging panel, and the first episode had us wondering what Simon Cowell has had done to his teeth to get his Hollywood smile. Considering the music mogul lost a tooth eating peanut brittle earlier this year, it's amazing...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion

The 2022 Oscars will go down in history as the event where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Page Six reported that Chris made a comment about Jada’s bald head. Chris stated, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to […] The post Carole Radziwill Compares Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock To A Real Housewives Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

345K+
Followers
33K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy