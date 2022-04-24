EastEnders star Charlie Wernham ties the knot with fiancée Emma Collis in a stunning Essex ceremony

EastEnders star Charlie Wernham, who plays troublemaker Aaron Monroe in the soap, said 'I do' to his fiancée Emma Collis in a gorgeous Essex ceremony on Saturday.

The 27-year-old tied the knot to his long term partner at the Gosfield Hall Wedding Venue, after getting engaged on Valentines Day last year.

Emma was ever the blushing bride in a beautiful white gown - with a fitted bodice coming out into a lengthy sheer train, in pics shared by Charlie's delighted soapstar pals.

Congratulations: EastEnders star Charlie Wernham tied the knot with fiancée Emma Collis on Saturday in a stunning Essex ceremony

She had her brunette locks up in a sleek bun, with two face-framing strands of hair left to fall neatly.

While the pair have been fairly quiet on social media so far, Emma did share a snap of her gorgeous ring to her Instagram Story - writing 'so surreal' with a 'Just Married' sticker.

A host of soap stars attended the nuptials, including Hollyoaks star's Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy - who are also engaged.

Surreal: Bride Emma shared a snap of her gorgeous ring to her Instagram Story - writing 'so surreal' with a 'Just Married' sticker

Gorgeous: Emma was ever the blushing bride in a beautiful white gown - with a fitted bodice coming out into a lengthy sheer train

Daisy shared a video of the newlyweds coming down the stairs hand-in-hand, with Charlie looking dapper in a three piece suit.

The regal wooden staircase was decorated with a display of stunning white flowers, as guests welcomed the couple, who have been together for over seven years.

She captioned the joyous video: 'Mr and Mrs Wernham!!!' along with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, she and Luke posed for their own snaps during the day as they waited for the bride, putting on a chic display in complementing ensembles.

Sleek: She had her brunette locks up in a sleek bun, with two face-framing strands of hair left to fall neatly

Guests: Daisy and boyfriend Luke Jerdy posed for their own snaps during the day as they waited for the bride, putting on a chic display in complementing ensembles

Soap star Jessica Ellis was also in attendance to the day, sharing a cheeky shot of the bride and groom sitting at the top table.

She also gave a glimpse into the tale arrangement, which featured a small plant with a note and polo mints in a dainty bag placed on the table's crockery.

Charlie has been on a host of TV shows - initially appearing on Britain's Got Talent as a comedian in 2008.

Following his successful stint on the show, the actor bagged a role in The Inbetweeners, going on to star in Hollyoaks and more recently, EastEnders.

Top Table: Soap star Jessica Ellis was also in attendance to the day, sharing a cheeky shot of the bride and groom sitting at the top table