Musicians Aaron Nigel and Andy Furgeson on their new album for children 'Smith & Yarn'

Danica Roem became the first openly transgender state legislator in the country when she was sworn in as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates back in 2018 - and she defeated a Republican who had served for a quarter of a century. In her new book, "Burn The Page," Roem explores the experiences that got her to that moment as well as the music that moved her along the way. NPR's Juana Summers spoke with Roem about her new memoir.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO