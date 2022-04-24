ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Finding joy on Easter Sunday in Ukraine

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Today is Easter Sunday for millions of Orthodox Christians. The holiday comes at a time of war for the faithful of Ukraine defending their homes against Russia's invasion. But as NPR's Brian Mann reports, some are still finding time for joy and tradition. BRIAN MANN, BYLINE: The city of...

Ayesha Rascoe
#Easter Sunday#Orthodox Easter#Ukraine#Russian Army#Bread#Orthodox Christians#Npr#Ukrayena#Ukrainians
