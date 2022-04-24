ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primary school teacher reveals cruel trolls tell her she's 'just babysitting' and has an 'easy job' with 'constant holiday'

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A primary school teacher has revealed her frustration over getting comments from others about how easy her job is - including how she's told she has constant holidays and work short hours.

Miss Sullivan, who works at a primary school in Scotland, has gone viral on TikTok after sharing frustrating comments she's received - including being told she 'only works 9-3'.

In a video captioned: 'What it's like being a primary school teacher', she posted many of the condescending comments and moments over the song 'Miami, My Amy' by Keith Whitley.

Miss Sullivan's viral TikTok video includes the annoying comments she often hears from others about her job, one is 'You get so much time off'

Miss Sullivan's grumbles begin with people who tell her : 'Wish I just worked 9-3'.

This is despite teachers often having to stay on after school for multiple reasons, including parents evenings, lesson planning and staff meetings.

The clip goes on to mention another rude remark Miss Sullivan hears: 'Aren't you just babysitting?'

And Miss Sullivan's post also includes the common comments: 'You get so much time off' and the old-fashioned phrase 'Those who can't do, teach.'

Her post sparked comments from other teachers, who wrote: 'If only they knew!' and 'the accuracy ugh!'

Perhaps most disturbingly, the Scottish teacher regularly has men saying to her: 'I wish you were my teacher.'

The post, which has racked up more than 349,000 views and 33,000 likes, has sparked comments from other teachers who relate to Miss Sullivan's words

A commenter said: 'Ugh the 'I'd have listened in school if YOU were my teacher' lads'.

Many expressed their frustration with the phrase 'those who can't do, teach', with one teacher writing: 'I hate the saying 'if you can't then teach' like no we are doing this to inspire children and helping them believing in themselves.'

Another agreed, commenting: 'The 'those who cant do, teach' is such an outdated and ignorant concept!'

Meanwhile, other teachers wrote: 'if only they knew!' and 'the accuracy ugh!

A third added: 'I hate the saying “if you can’t then teach” like no we are doing this to inspire children and helping them believing in themselves x'

While one wrote: ' People who call it babysitting make me mad. I’m trying to teach them maths and English when 5 of them can’t even hold a pencil properly'

'Primary school teachers literally deserve the world, ' said another.

'I honestly challenge any one of those people to do one day as a teacher without moaning. Just. One.,' commented another.

Comments / 20

Orval Tso
2d ago

Never mids these unemployed haters. Your doing the toughest, and the most admiral job out there. Hats off to you, beautiful lady. 👍

Reply
5
M G
3d ago

the way public schools are run ... teachers really are just baby sitters for little thugs ...

Reply(2)
20
Ahonu
3d ago

It’s probably not easy dealing with other peoples children

Reply(1)
13
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

