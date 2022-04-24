ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Cayce officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, suspect took own life during negotiations

By Nevin Smith
WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning. Barr and two other officers were dispatched at around 2:48 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance on Rossmore Drive in Cayce. They said the male suspect opened fire on the officers after...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

