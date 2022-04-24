Pirates Fall to Cubs

DENVER (CBS4) – A baseball field at John F. Kennedy High School in Denver continues to be unfit for players even after the school received millions of dollars in legacy grants. The school was the recipient of the grant from Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies in the summer of 2021. (credit: CBS) CBS4 previously covered the ribbon cutting and excitement leading up to the ceremony. (credit: CBS) The $5 million grant was meant to help renovate the field which was previously condemned. The team had been playing their games at parks or other schools because the field at JFK was deemed too...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO