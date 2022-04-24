Fire Damages Jefferson Avenue Residence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after a five-car crash on US 52 in Wayne County. Wayne County 911 dispatchers confirm to WSAZ that a five-car crash Friday afternoon shut down US 52 near Prichard. A few other patients were taken to the hospital after this wreck, there...
A West Virginia man has been charged and arrested after deputies say they were told he hit his girlfriend in the head with a wrench and tried to set her on fire. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call of a possible mental hygiene in Cannelton. Deputies say they were informed by […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
EMS and Deputies responded to a Franklin Furnace address after a caller reported discovering a dead woman in the bathroom. The call came in at about 9:35 pm. Dispatch said they could hear multiple people in the background screaming and talking. That made it difficult to get information from the caller about the incident.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Ballad Health travel nurse Jacqueline Brewster turned herself in Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center to face four counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud related to an alleged theft of patient medications at Johnson City Medical Center (JCMC) last year. Brewster’s appearance at Jonesborough came five months after local […]
UPDATE(7:57 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26): A driver was cited earlier today after running a red light that led to structural damage to the Public Service Commission building. Tony Hazelett with Charleston PD says a two-vehicle crash happened near the Public Service Commission. The driver of the vehicle that ran the red light was cited […]
A West Virginia man has been charged and arrested for first-degree murder in connection to the death of his own mother. State police say they responded to a call of a vehicle fire and when they arrived they found human remains in the vehicle. It was found during the initial investigation that the vehicle belonged […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after a stabbing in the Van area of Boone County. Boone County deputies say they responded to the stabbing on April 13. They say after an investigation, Johnathan Dilday, 21 of Bim, was arrested and is being charged with Malicious Wounding.
ENON — A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Enon Saturday afternoon. Crews were called to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the 5000 block of West Jackson Road around 2:30 p.m. Clark County dispatch confirmed that a medical helicopter...
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on I-275 in Clermont County on Saturday afternoon, dispatchers confirm. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. The northbound lanes of I-275 just beyond SR-32 were briefly shut down. Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers said two...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were flown to the hospital after an ATV rollover yesterday. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says this happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 23 on Morris Fork between Sanderson and Cedar Grove. They say they were asked to come to the area from Cedar Grove VFD to help […]
VANCEBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two sets of human remains were found inside a house that caught fire Thursday. The fire was on Sullivan Ridge Road in Vanceburg. Once the fire was extinguished, two sets of unidentifiable human remains were discovered. Kentucky State Police say they...
Comments / 0