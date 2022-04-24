ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Electric Vehicles Owe Debt to Caltech Alumni

Cover picture for the articleThe future is electric. Caltech faculty members, students, and alumni have known it for generations, which is why electric vehicles have been a focus of research for the Caltech community for decades. Climate consciousness, rising fuel prices, and government subsidies may help account for the rising popularity of EVs...

thecentersquare.com

Experts question 'green' claims for electric vehicles

(The Center Square) – Some experts this Earth Day are questioning whether electric vehicles (EV) are actually as environmentally friendly as initially claimed by automakers and government officials. In the words of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s automakers are speeding to an “all-electric future,” despite looming supply chain issues, chip...
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

Lithium shortages impact Tesla, other EV carmakers, numerous tech markets

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been growing in popularity amid climate initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, yet production is being hampered by a shortage of lithium, an essential element for making electric batteries. The lithium shortage problem was highlighted at this year’s Austin Auto Show. Many of the electric vehicles on...
INDUSTRY
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
protocol.com

Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.
NORMAL, IL
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Gas Tax Rebate Now Would Slow California’s Transition to Zero-Emission Vehicles

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a gas rebate proposal last month to tackle California’s high gas prices. Under the proposal, all vehicle owners with cars registered in the state would receive a $400 debit card mailed directly to their homes, with those owning multiple cars receiving $800. If adopted, this proposal would disproportionately benefit wealthy Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

The hydrogen energy dream

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. Between the battery electrics, plug-in hybrids, and radar-festooned self-driving cars on the streets here in San Francisco, the slick red Toyota Mirai doesn’t turn many heads. That’s despite it being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

