Florida State

Spartans offer 2023 Florida 4-star CB Ja'Keem Jackson

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to an elite cornerback prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Ja’Keem Jackson of Kissimmiee, Fla. announced on Saturday that he’s received an offer from the Spartans. Jackson revealed the recruiting news via Twitter.

Jackson is a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, and ranked as the No. 27 cornerback by 247Sports.

Michigan State is the 18th school to extend an offer to Jackson so far. The Spartans join the likes of Miami (FL), Penn State, Tennessee, Iowa State, Rutgers, Kentucky and Indiana.

