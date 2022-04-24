2023 4-star OT Spencer Fano visits Michigan State on Saturday

Detroit Free Press

One of the elite offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 class was at Michigan State’s campus on Saturday to visit with the football program.

Spencer Fano — a four-star prospect from Provo, Utah — revealed on Twitter on Saturday that he’d be visiting Michigan State on Saturday. He was at Michigan the day before.

Fano is ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

Michigan State extended an offer to Fano in late January, and is considered a top target for the program. Fano holds offers from nearly 25 programs, including Michigan, Notre Dame, BYU, Miami (FL), LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Utah and USC.