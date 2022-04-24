ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Permits Filed for 350 West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

New York YIMBY |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 350 West 44th Street in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. Located between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, the lot is two blocks north of the 42nd Street-Port Authority...

New York YIMBY |

Permits Filed for 158 Lott Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 158 Lott Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located between Tilden Avenue and Beverley Road, the lot is near the Beverly Road subway station at Nostrand Avenue, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. J. Bistricer of Bedford Beverly Acquisition Contract Vendee is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY |

618 Pavonia Avenue Tops Out in Jersey City

Construction has topped out on 618 Pavonia Avenue, a 27-story mixed-use tower in Jersey City‘s seven-building, 2.1-million-square-foot Homestead Place master plan. Designed by C3D Architecture and developed by Namdar Group, the 293-foot-tall structure will yield 376 residences with 24 studios, 264 one-bedrooms, 80 two-bedrooms, and eight three-bedroom units, as well as 5,500 square feet of ground-floor retail area and office space on the second through fourth floors. 618 Pavonia Avenue is bound by Pavonia Avenue to the south, Homestead Place to the east, and Van Reipen Avenue to the north.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Google’s 2-Acre Rooftop Park Opens to the Public at Pier 57 in Chelsea, Manhattan

New York City’s largest rooftop park opened to the public last week atop Pier 57 in Chelsea. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by RXR Realty, YoungWoo & Associates, Hudson River Park Trust, and The Baupost Group, the 2-acre space is part of a $410 million renovation to the 70-year-old structure in Hudson River Park and now features 350,000 square feet of office space with Google as the anchor tenant. The building will also feature 50,000 square feet of public-oriented amenities on the ground floor developed by Jamestown that include a food hall curated by the James Beard Foundation, community space with flexible layouts available for booking by local organizations, a public gathering place called the Living Room, and an outdoor screening space for the annual Tribeca Film Festival. Pier 57 formerly served as a shipping port and bus depot and is located at the intersection of West Street and West 15th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for 225 Units at River Crest in South Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for River Crest, a 17-story mixed-use building at 1164 River Avenue in Cromwell-Jerome, The Bronx. Designed by Aufgang Architects and developed by Maddd Equities, the structure yields 500 residences, 83,650 square feet of commercial space, and 84 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 225 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $15,429 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
