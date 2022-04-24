ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Teens were likely on scooters before 5 injured in shooting, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpmIV_0fIgDv0g00

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they believe five teens rode scooters to an area near Centennial Olympic Park when they all got in a shootout late Saturday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., APD confirmed five people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive. The victims were all kids or young adults, ranging from ages 15 to19, according to police.

On Monday, visitors to the park could still see crime scene tape strung across the street.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that two girls and three boys were injured.

We’re talking to local leaders about solutions to gun violence among metro Atlanta teens, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

“We have 911 calls in the area of juveniles on scooters that very well could’ve been shooting,” police said.

Police said they found three of the teens and two others carjacked someone and drove themselves to the hospital.

All five victims are in stable condition.

Police believe the teens got into a fight outside of a Waffle House located at 135 Andrew Young International Blvd Northwest and gunfire rang out.

A spokesperson for Waffle House said no customers were inside the restaurant at the time because the building was locked and only offering service through a walk-up window.

Officers recovered three guns and a stolen vehicle.

Police have not released any descriptions of suspects and APD is investigating.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police: Georgia mother found dead after child abducted by father

A woman was found dead inside her home Saturday after her child was abducted in Monroe, police said. The body of Crystal Hyatt, 31, was found by Monroe police when they arrived at her home in the 600 block of Stonecreek Bend around 9:30 p.m., according to police. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her 27-year-old father, Gregory Deonte Norwood, investigators said.
MONROE, GA
insideedition.com

Man Arrested in Connection With 3 Family Members Shot to Death Inside Georgia Gun Range

A 21-year-old Georgia man has been charged with three counts of murder in connection with the killings of an elderly couple and their grandson inside their family business. Jacob Muse was arrested late Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Evelyn and Tommy Hawk, both 75, and their 18-year-old grandson, Luke, whose bodies were found April 8 inside the Lock, Stock & Barrel shooting range and gun store in a small Georgia town outside Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centennial Olympic Park#Centennial Park#Guns#Atlanta Police#Waffle House#Apd#Channel 2#Channel 2 Action News
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WMAZ

Man arrested after attempting to slash people at Piedmont Park with machete, police say

ATLANTA — A man was arrested after attempting to slash people with a machete at Piedmont Park Thursday, according to Atlanta Police. Police said they were called to the park around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report that a man was attacking people there. Victims said the suspect was there with another person when he tried to slash people with the weapon. Fortunately, no one was injured.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
66K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy