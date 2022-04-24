Teens were likely on scooters before 5 injured in shooting, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said they believe five teens rode scooters to an area near Centennial Olympic Park when they all got in a shootout late Saturday evening.

Just before 10 p.m., APD confirmed five people were shot in the area of John Portman Boulevard and Centennial Olympic Park Drive. The victims were all kids or young adults, ranging from ages 15 to19, according to police.

On Monday, visitors to the park could still see crime scene tape strung across the street.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that two girls and three boys were injured.

“We have 911 calls in the area of juveniles on scooters that very well could’ve been shooting,” police said.

Police said they found three of the teens and two others carjacked someone and drove themselves to the hospital.

All five victims are in stable condition.

Police believe the teens got into a fight outside of a Waffle House located at 135 Andrew Young International Blvd Northwest and gunfire rang out.

A spokesperson for Waffle House said no customers were inside the restaurant at the time because the building was locked and only offering service through a walk-up window.

Officers recovered three guns and a stolen vehicle.

Police have not released any descriptions of suspects and APD is investigating.

