2 Killed In Separate Shooting, Stabbing In Minneapolis’s Uptown

Originally published April 24. Updated with the identities of both victims.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating two homicides that happened about two hours apart in Minneapolis’s Uptown neighborhood between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis Police said the first homicide occurred just before midnight. After reports of gunfire in the area of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues, responding officers found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds near Girard and Lagoon avenues. Officers and other first responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Monday as 30-year-old Rayshawn Earl James Brown, of St. Paul.

Police said they think there was an argument between several people inside a business, and they went outside and shots were fired.

The second homicide happened after a stabbing on a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m., about two blocks away from the shooting, in the area of Lagoon and Emerson avenues.

Metro Transit police say officers arrived to find a man with “apparent life-threatening stab wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office identified him Monday as 53-year-old Robert Leon Commodore, from Minneapolis. His official cause of death was listed as a “stab wound to the left side of the neck.”

Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot.

No one arrests have been made in either cases. These are the 26th and 27th homicides of the year in Minneapolis.