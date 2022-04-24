ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

These are the US cities where diversity is increasing most

By Vivian Chow, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCllr_0fIg7zDR00

SALT LAKE CITY ( KTVX ) — A new study has pinpointed the U.S. cities seeing the most dramatic shift in diversity.

The study, by Preply , an e-learning platform, analyzed Census Bureau Data across 321 of the largest cities in America with populations of 100,000 people or more. The data looked at the period between 2010-2019.

The report arrived at its final results by looking at four factors to determine diversity:

  • Racial distribution: How a city’s population is divided into different racial groups.
  • Multiracial identity: The percentage of the population that identifies with two or more racial groups.
  • Bilingual identity: Population percentage of the population that speaks one or more languages other than English and speaks English “very well,” as defined by the Census Bureau.
  • Foreign-born: The percentage of the population that was not born in the U.S.

Of the most increasingly diverse U.S. cities, four of the top five are located in the South, with two in Florida. After combining the four factors to create an overall score, these were the top five cities:

  1. High Point, North Carolina
  2. Irving, Texas
  3. Kent, Washington
  4. Davie, Florida
  5. Clearwater, Florida

Preply also looked at the cities that experienced the biggest change in racial distribution between 2010 and 2019:

  1. Irving, Texas
    The most represented race (white) made up 48% of the population in 2019, down from 61% in 2010.
  2. Kent, Washington
    The most represented race (white) made up 47% of the population in 2019, down from 62% in 2010.
  3. West Valley City, Utah
    The most represented race (white) made up 59% of the population in 2019, down from 79% in 2010.
  4. Warren, Michigan
    The most represented race (white) made up 68% of the population in 2019, down from 82% in 2010.

Overall, diversity is on the rise throughout the United States bringing with it the exposure to new cultures and new languages for local residents.

“Our survey found that, even in places where diversity was growing slowly, it was still growing, and that it was happening in cities across most geographic regions,” study experts say.

Some cities, however, saw much less change than others. Based on the Census Bureau data, these cities are seeing the slowest rate of diversity change:

  1. El Paso, Texas
  2. Oxnard, California
  3. Lancaster, California
  4. Pasadena, Texas
  5. San Buenaventura (Ventura), California

When it comes to just one of the diversity factors, racial distribution, the study’s author found that two California cities and one New Jersey city had the most even division among races:

  1. Hayward, California
  2. Paterson, New Jersey
  3. Vallejo, California
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
Utah State
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity#Valley City#Some Cities#Census Bureau Data#The Census Bureau#High Point
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Interesting Engineering

California's people oppose releasing an army of genetically engineered mosquitoes

Last March, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved plans from biotech company Oxitec to release billions of genetically engineered mosquitoes in Florida and California in order to fight mosquito-borne diseases. The plan works as follows: the male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes have been genetically tweaked to express the protein tTAV-OX5034....
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Week

Biden is quietly on the cusp of a major legislative victory

Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy