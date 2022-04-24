ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia Co-Workers Raising Funds for Dispatcher Battling Cancer

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kuq36_0fIfzLSd00
Bernadette Lee

Fellow dispatchers with the New Iberia Police Department are working to raise funds for their colleague Sara Hollingsworth who is battling Lymphoma.

Imagine that you are a single mother just trying to raise your 2-year-old daughter. That can be difficult all on its own. Now imagine that you have been diagnosed with Lymphoma trying to work and raise a child. That's the reality for Sara Hollingsworth.

What is Lymphoma?

Webmd reports that Lymphoma is a type of cancer that lymphocyte cells which are infection-fighting cells. There are two types of Lymphoma, and there are Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin Lymphoma. It's not known was causes Lymphoma, and a variety of factors dictate the outcome for each individual with this type of cancer.

What are Fellow Dispatchers Doing to Help?

When you are a single parent trying to make ends meet that can be tough enough. I can only imagine it becomes even more of a challenge trying to make ends meet when you are going through treatment. Hollingsworth's fellow dispatchers are raising money by selling t-shirts.

What Is the Money Going to Be Used For?

According to her co-workers, they are raising money through t-shirt sales so that Hollingsworth can have more money at the end of the month than more bills at the end of the month than money. I know we have all gone through that, and for many people, that is their reality today.

How Can You Help?

You can help by buying a t-shirt. It's easy enough to do. You can click here to get to the site where you can purchase the shirt.

On the page to buy the shirt there are people who have commented about their support of Sara. Most of the supporters are local people, but even other people from other states are helping:

Tracy Carroll bought a t-shirt, she commented, "Prayers from Monroe County E-911 Madisonville, TN."

The fundraiser is nine t-shirt sales away from meeting its goal.

Does a Donation Go to Sara?

Yes. I made a donation, and $24.30 immediately went to Sara's effort. That's a small processing fee to help out a local lady.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
New Iberia, LA
Society
City
New Iberia, LA
City
Madisonville, LA
CBS DFW

4-year-old dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed

BATON ROUGE, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 4-year-old girl in Louisiana is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched.Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested April 22, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.Officers were sent to a Baton Rouge home around 11:00 a.m. on April 21 after reports of an unresponsive child. The child, 4-year-old China Record, was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLOX

Gulfport man creates custom casket wraps to honor late sister

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport man has gone from grieving to now giving. After losing his sister and honoring her by designing her casket, he’s gotten the attention of many far and near. Inside his trailer, Casey Lawhon makes memories. “She was tragically murdered on Easter morning,” he...
GULFPORT, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Iberia#Dispatcher#Charity#Webmd
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
BBC

Fundraiser for Stourport baby born three months early

A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a baby born more than three months premature. Pace weighed just 642g (1.4lbs) when he was born six weeks ago. He is currently at a specialist unit in Bristol, and his parents are having to travel back and forth from their home in Stourport, Worcestershire, to be by his side.
CHARITIES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy