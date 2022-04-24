ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Air Fryer Being Recalled? Here’s What You Need to Know

By Bernadette Lee
 3 days ago
Bernadette Lee

If you bought an air fryer from Best Buy then yours might be one of the ones that are being recalled.

Insignia and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced a recall of some of the Insignia brand Air Fryers and Ovens.

According to officials, there is a chance that the products can overheat which potentially leads to a fire.

Here are the Insignia Air Fryers that are being recalled:

NS-AF32DBK9

NS-AF32MBK9

NS-AF50MBK9

NS-AF53DSS0

NS-AF53MSS0

NS-AF55DBK9

Here are the Insignia Air Fryers Ovens that are being recalled:

NS-AF06DBK1

NS-AF06DSS1

What Do I Do If My Air Fryer/Oven is One of the Ones Being Recalled?

Insignia officials have a website where you can go to check out information and register to get a gift card. The most important thing is to STOP using the appliance immediately. Officials say do not take the item back to Best Buy as a gift card will be issued to you for a refund of this product.

How Can I Check the Number on My Insignia Air Fryer/Oven?

Photo courtesy of Insignia
Photo courtesy of Insignia

You can look at the bottom of your air fryer and/or air fryer oven. On the bottom, you will see a product number. Check it against the numbers above to see if yours is one of the items under this current recall.

What If I don't Have a Receipt?

If you don't have a receipt, it's suggested that you look back to the account you used to pay for the item. You can look up the purchase in your account to show proof of your purchase and provide that information to the company.

What If I Want to Call Someone Instead of Registering at the Website?

If you prefer to speak to someone about how to get reimbursed for your product purchase under this recall, you can call 1800-566-7498 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday.

