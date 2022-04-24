ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

102.5 “The Lake” Launching On Monday

By Newsroom
wmay.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMid-West Family Springfield is launching a new music station on Monday. 102.5 The Lake will play “timeless hits”...

www.wmay.com

Comments / 1

Related
WAND TV

Classic rock icons Kansas to perform at Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds classic rock icons Kansas and special guest Blue Oyster Cult to their 2022 concert series lineup. The concert is scheduled for Friday, August 12, and tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com. KANSAS the"garage band"...
KANSAS, IL
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Springfield, IL
Entertainment
City
Springfield, IL
Rolling Stone

Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...
PORTLAND, OR
NME

Sam Fender announces North American headline tour

Sam Fender has shared dates for an upcoming North American headline tour, which is set to kick off this July in Toronto. The new round of shows comes after the announcement that Fender will be supporting select dates of Florence + The Machine’s US tour, including a stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 16.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Jim Leach
Person
Aretha Franklin
Rolling Stone

Joshua Hedley Is Resurrecting Nineties Country. But He Really Just Wants to Soundtrack Your Party Boat

Click here to read the full article. When it came time for Joshua Hedley to begin work on his second album, the polished Nineties country homage Neon Blue, the neo-traditionalist had only one guiding principle: make a record to be played on a pontoon boat. “After these last couple years we’ve had, I felt like I didn’t want to hang my sad-sack, typical brand on people,” Hedley says. ‘I wanted to make a record that people could party to.” Part of this was an artist’s desire to avoid self-repetition. Hedley’s 2018 debut, Mr. Jukebox, was a melancholy, studied interpretation on Sixties countrypolitan...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Williamson Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 25, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 25 – April 30, 2022. 1Journey. Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 pm.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

Stagecoach Festival tops this weeks online concerts

After two weekends of Coachella live on YouTube, its festival sibling Stagecoach will do the same, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29 and running through Sunday, May 1. Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, the Black Crowes, Breland, Margo Price and many more are slated to perform live from Indo, Calif., via Stagecoach’s official YouTube Channel. The service will also host artist interviews and behind-the-scenes features, as well as “Late Night in Palomino” after-hours sets. Live performances will also be broadcast via SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56) and Outlaw Country (60) channels throughout the weekend.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Station#Wmay#Wqlz
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
wcbu.org

Madison Theater memories are coming alive again

For decades, the Madison Theater was a place to make memories. From tales of awkward first dates to stories of sneaking into Saturday matinees, this grand old building looms large in the minds of so many Peorians. But for the past 20 years, it has sat empty and unused, a shell of its former self in the heart of downtown.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Parade

Meredith Brooks and MILCK Join Dionne Warwick, Yvette Young and More at the Inspiring She Rocks Awards

Here’s an uplifting event that you can attend in person or watch online. The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) has just announced honorees Meredith Brooks, MILCK, EveAnna Manley, Sherri Chung, Leslie Gaston-Bird, Lyndsey Parker, Julie Robbins and Susan Larkin, for its 10th annual She Rocks Awards celebrating and honoring female artists, industry executives and media personalities throughout the music landscape.
ANAHEIM, CA
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Metalheads Create Impressive Cover of Fleetwood Mac Song

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy