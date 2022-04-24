Multiple people killed in Kensington fire; Sunday to be warm & gorgeous; 19-year-old fatally shot in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - Four people, including three children, have died after a fire tore through a home in Kensington on Sunday morning, authorities told FOX 29. Officials say the fire started on the 3200 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m. According to fire officials, three of the victims were...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three-year-old Yaseem Jenkins, who survived a shooting in 2019, died on Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Thursday afternoon. Krasner says his office is awaiting the medical examiner’s report on the cause of death.
“We have reason to believe the cause of death is his original injury from the shooting,” Krasner said.
Jenkins’ was just 11-months-old at the time of the shooting, which left him in critical condition. Authorities say his father, Nafes Monroe, used him as a human shield while trying to buy drugs with counterfeit cash in North Philadelphia.
Monroe was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child.
The alleged shooter, 29-year-old Francisco Ortiz, is charged with attempted murder. Krasner says his office is prepared for separate trials for Ortiz and if Jenkins’ death is deemed a result of his injuries sustained in the shooting additional charges including murder could be filed.
Ortiz is also connected to the 2019 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. Police say the gun used to kill Rivera was given to the suspects in that case by Ortiz.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him.
Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police)
The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street.
The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section has sent two 16-year-old boys to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened at the 1700 block of Saint Paul Street around 2:30 p.m.
The one 16-year-old was shot four times throughout his chest, back, and right leg, according to police. He was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital. The other 16-year-old was shot in the buttocks and placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Police say they made an arrest in the shooting. No weapon was recovered.
A Philadelphia toddler shot multiple times three years ago after his father allegedly took him to a drug deal as a "human shield" has died. Yaseem Jenkins, who was 11 months old at the time of the 2019 shooting, died Tuesday, his family said on a GoFundMe page. Philadelphia's district attorney also confirmed the 3-year-old's death.
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square.
Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
“The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said.
Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a 29-year-old suspect on Saturday accused of stabbing a family friend in East Germantown earlier this week. Police say the suspect is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.
The suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon on the 2100 block of Oxford Street.
Police say the stabbing happened on the 2000 block of Conlyn Street on Friday around 3 a.m. Once they arrived, police say they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds with a knife impaled on his head. The victim was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition. The motive for the stabbing is unknown, but police say the suspect is a family friend of the victim.
The Homicide Unit is also investigating whether the suspect was involved in a fatal stabbing on Thursday in Hunting Park. Police say Nancy Roman, 50, was stabbed multiple times and killed.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say fired several shots at a postal employee in Kensington on Friday. The shots were reportedly fired on the 2800 block of North Front Street before the suspect fled the scene in a black Honda.
The Honda was found on the 100 block of East Sterner Steet just before 12 p.m.
Police believed the man was inside the building, but he was not found.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Germantown. Police found the victim on the 5300 block of Newhall Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say the victim is in his late 20s or early 30s. He was shot several times.
Officials also found several dollar bills at the scene, indicating a possible robbery.
So far, no arrests have been made.
A suspect in the killing of the 23-year-old son of a Philadelphia police officer surrendered to authorities, police said. Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in around 10 a.m. Friday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Turner is charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy and weapons-related charges in the killing of 23-year-old Hyram Hill.
One of two suspects accused in the shooting death of Hyram Hill, a Philadelphia police officer’s son, turned himself in to authorities Friday, days after law enforcement released surveillance video of the crime.
