35-year-old Ashley Christensen and her 9-year-old passenger hospitalized in a DUI crash (Spokane Valley, WA)

Authorities identified 35-year-old Ashley Christensen as the woman who received injuries following a DUI crash Thursday in Spokane Valley that also caused injuries to her 9-year-old passenger.

As per the initial information, the head-on collision took place at around 4 p.m. on East Trent Avenue and North McDonald Road. The investigation reports showed that 43-year-old Daniel Burt, from Cheney, was driving a Toyota Camry southbound when his vehicle collided with a Honda Odyssey head-on.

The reports further revealed that the Odyssey driven by Ashley Christensen, of Spokane Valley, was stopped in the turn lane on North McDonald Road when the incident happened. On arrival, first responders transported Christensen and her 9-year-old passenger to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

On the other hand, Burt received medical aid at the scene. Officers cited him for vehicular assault. It was determined that drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Impairment or distracted driving was found to be the cause of the accident. No other details are available.

An investigation is ongoing.

April 24, 2022