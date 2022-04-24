Six Flags looking to hire 1,000 new team members at upcoming weeklong event

Rides at Six Flags Over Georgia (Six Flags Over Georgia)

ATLANTA — Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are looking to hire 1,000 new team members this season. The company will host its National Hiring Week event from April 23 through May 1 at all its U.S. locations.

The company is hiring for a variety of different positions at its Georgia parks. These positions include lifeguards, food service, retail, park services and security.

During its National Hiring Week event, both Georgia parks will hold Saturday job fairs with on-the-spot interviews. Job seekers lucky enough to secure a job at one of these hiring fairs could score a free park ticket if hired between noon and 5 p.m.

Team members at Six Flags are offered many benefits, such as paid internships, in-park discounts, exclusive team member events and flexible scheduling.

If you are interested in applying for a position and are not going to a hiring fair, you can apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com.