Crookston, MN

Sunday 7 a.m. – Multiple areas barricaded and closed, volunteers desperately needed to help fill sand bags

Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

As of 7:00 am on April 24, 2022, Riverside Ave., Summit Ave., Old Highway 75 near the firehall, East Loring near Our Saviors Church, and South Main Street near the firehall...

Caution urged on gravel roads in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, ND – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Cass County Road Department and Cass County Emergency Manager, are urging caution while traveling on rural roads in the county. Quite a few township roads have water over the top of them and most gravel roads have become difficult to travel on because of saturated soils and the thaw cycle.
Home destroyed after high winds spread nearby burning

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — High winds played a major role in fires that took place across Siouxland. A fire near Merrill destroyed a house. Holly Theisen was at home with her daughter when some nearby hay bales on their land caught on fire. She said everything after that happened so quickly. “I went out […]
Flooding impacts GF / EGF and surrounding areas

The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of 48.5 feet in Grand Forks – East Grand Forks this week. Flood stage is 28. Due to anticipated flooding in northwestern Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency flood operations, including personnel, equipment, and resources.
Missing North Dakota woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

A silver alert issued Wednesday by Cass County, North Dakota authorities has been canceled after a 69-year-old woman with dementia was located. The sheriff's office said Beverly Ann Battagler left her residence in the town of Hunter between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities don't know which direction she was traveling, but said she was believed to be driving a 2005 white Dodge Grand Caravan with North Dakota license plates 482-AYT.
Heavy rains flooding roads and basements

East Grand Forks Mayor Gander has declared a state of emergency due to flooding. The Greenway system is now closed because of the rising river levels. The Point Bridge will be closed to traffic starting this afternoon (Sunday). The on and off ramps and underpass area under Highway 2 are closed.
Over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — According to the outage map of North Dakota from PowerOutage.us, there are over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in the state with the strong majority coming from Western ND. What began with around 1,000 outages on Saturday, April 23, has continued to spread throughout the western part of the state and […]
GF & EGF still wrestling with fourth bridge location

A joint meeting of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks council members may be called to try and build consensus on the location for a fourth intercity bridge. The option was floated at last night’s (Monday) Grand Forks council meeting regarding an East Grand Forks plan to purchase land along a 32nd Avenue South corridor. An ad hoc committee of the MPO looked at two potential river crossings – Elks Drive and 32nd Avenue. The study did not make a formal recommendation but gave advantages to the 32nd crossing.
GFPD investigating Gateway Drive crash

A 69-year old Grand Forks man was injured when he rolled his car on the city’s north side this morning (8:30 a.m.). Grand Forks Police say Raymond Dolezilek was heading east on Gateway Drive when he ran up a berm and struck a pile of snow. The impact caused the car to tip – temporarily trapping the driver inside. The GFPD says during the crash Dolezilek also came in contact with another vehicle on the 18-hundred block of Gateway.
National Guard Heads To Crookston To Help With Flooding

CROOKSTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Fast-rising waters quickly filled parts of northwestern Minnesota and the Dakotas over the weekend. After storms hit Polk County, the Red Lake River ran over, flooding many people’s homes. The Minnesota National Guard announced Monday afternoon that 51 soldiers with the 134th Brigade Support Battalion in Little Falls are headed up to the area to help and get the community ready for even more problems this week. The river is expected to crest on Thursday. (credit: CBS) “It’s very scary, especially with myself. I lived in Grand Forks during the ’97 flood, and it kind of brings back memories of all that pain of losing a lot of things over there as well,” Crookston resident Karen Swatlowski said. Several counties, including Polk, have already declared a state of emergency. For the time being, community facilities, like a sports center, are being used as makeshift shelters. There was also a tornado in Crookston this weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed a twister tore across some farm fields Saturday night, tracking about half a mile.
Crews battle high winds while battling vehicle fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Rapid City battled high winds at the scene of a vehicle fire Saturday. Authorities say the fire began just before midnight at East Mall Drive and Dyess Avenue. Rapid City Fire Department responded to the fire and faced the added challenge of...
