Stimwave Technologies and Aspen Medical Products Partner to Enhance Patient Satisfaction Through the Development of Wearable Pain Management Solutions
Stimwave Technologies (Stimwave), the manufacturer of the Freedom Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) System, and Aspen Medical Products (Aspen), the industry leader in solutions for pain and mobility management, announced a collaboration to develop an innovative wearable pain management accessory for Stimwave’s patients suffering from chronic pain. Latest Aithority...aithority.com
Comments / 0