Watch: Central Florida deputy rescues baby from third-floor apartment fire

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Deputy rescues baby from apartment fire. The body camera of Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy William Puzynski shows the rescue effort as he brings a 1-year-old child to safety (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida deputy helped rescue a 1-year-old baby from the third floor of a burning apartment on Saturday, authorities said.

Body camera video released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy William Puzynski scaling balconies outside the Isles at East Millenia apartments after 4 a.m. EDT, WFTV reported.

“How old is your baby?” Puzynski asks in the footage. “She’s 1? Hold on, hold on. I’m coming.”

Puzynski climbs up to a second-floor balcony and tells the woman, “hand me your baby.” As flames and smoke billow out of the apartment, the woman hands the child to the deputy, who passes the girl to another deputy.

Orange County Fire Rescue then rescued the child’s mother and grandmother from the burning apartment, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, eight people were trapped on the third floor. Firefighters rescued all occupants inside the building, according to WFTV.

Two units were damaged by fire and several others suffered water damage, the television station reported.

One resident suffered a burned foot and several others received injuries that were not considered life-threatening. One firefighter suffered a knee injury and another was treated for exhaustion, WFTV reported.

