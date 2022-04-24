ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-Pan Seasonal Vegetable Bisque [Vegan]

Cover picture for the article1 red onion (peeled and quartered) 4 large tomatoes (quartered) 1 butternut squash (peeled, seeds removed, cubed) 1 red bell pepper (seeds removed, chopped) 2 celery sticks (chopped) 2 carrots (chopped) 1...

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
Recipe: Easy Pea Salad

As a kid, I wasn’t a big fan of green peas. In fact, I pretty much hated them. I had a great aunt who would sometimes keep me and I remember her trying to force-feed me peas. And it seems like we had peas every time I was there.
Want to Age Well? Eat This One Fruit Every Day

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about an avocado? Turns out, incorporating this fantastic fruit (yes, avocado is technically a fruit) into your daily diet can support your health today, tomorrow and in the long term. Here, Phyllis Famularo, DCN, RD, CSG, a dietitian...
Dairy Queen Just Made Its Biggest Menu Change In Over 20 Years

Every once in a while, Dairy Queen tweaks its menu to fit the season or the times. Last year during spring, the fast food chain made a few changes to its menu, like bringing back the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone and rolling out frozen drinks like the Choco Hazelnut Chip Shake and the Mint Chip Shake, per Taste of Home. While these offerings gave customers some new options at the chain, the menu shakeup might not have felt groundbreaking.
The Surprising Ingredient Nick Jonas Adds To Tuna Salad

Nick Jonas is a singer, actor, tequila entrepreneur, judge of NBC's "The Voice," and...tuna enthusiast. True Jonas Brothers fans may be aware of the many fan-produced videos about the music group on YouTube, where Nick Jonas' "tuna adventures" Instagram video from 2018 can be viewed for your enjoyment. In the video, he prepares a quick and comforting tuna salad recipe from his kitchen — and it's easy to understand why. Tuna salad may be one of the simplest recipes you can prepare for a fast lunch, healthy dinner, or light snack. It requires few utensils and ingredients and is also affordable and convenient, especially because you can use precooked canned tuna for your sandwich or wrap.
Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms. Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in...
This Is the Best Frozen Vegetable Side Dish You Can Buy at Aldi

This post is an Aldi twofer: You get two tips for the price of one! (And, hey, this post cost you $0, so it’s an extra good deal.) The first tip is simple: Pay attention to the empty or nearly empty shelves. This is usually an indicator that an item is super popular — it’s in such high demand that it needs to be restocked. That’s how I learned about Red Bag Chicken, and it’s what brings me to my next tip: Buy the frozen green beans with cashews and miso sauce.
Bobby Flay Says You Should Always Have These Two Foods In Your Pantry

What do you always keep in the kitchen? Some people have spices they swear by, while others have a favorite snack they consistently stock in the pantry. Basic ingredients you should always have on hand include things like olive oil, garlic, flour, and lemons — but chefs, of course, have their own opinions about kitchen must-haves. Alex Guarnaschelli, for example, firmly believes that you should always keep beans and lentils in your pantry. And if you're wondering what Bobby Flay's pantry staples include, he talked about this very subject in a recent episode of his podcast with his daughter Sophie, "Always Hungry."
