Food & Drinks

Cultured Vegan Cashew Cheese [Vegan]

One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 cup broken cashews (soaked for 4-5 hours, rinsed, and drained) 1/2 teaspoon pepper powder/garlic powder/Italian seasoning (optional) Grind the soaked cashews with water and starter liquid to get a smooth paste. Transfer to a bowl. Cover the bowl with a plate and...

www.onegreenplanet.org

thecountrycook.net

Chimichurri Sauce

This Chimichurri Sauce is an easy recipe that comes together in minutes and goes great served over steak, chicken or shredded meats!. I never tried to make my own chimichurri sauce until I had the most amazing chimichurri sauce at a restaurant while on vacation. I knew I had to try and recreate it at home. It is so versatile and can go over so many things such as carne asada, barbacoa, carnitas and more. It is great when made into a bowl with meat and vegetables or used as a dipping sauce. The ingredients are simple to find and it whips up in minutes. If you are looking for a fresh and flavorful sauce, then you need to make this Chimichurri Sauce recipe.
One Green Planet

Lindt Expands Vegan Chocolate Bars to Australia!

Lindt is expanding their vegan chocolate line, and the delicious bars will now be available in Australian supermarkets!. Last year, on World Vegan Day (November 1st), Lindt announced the release of two new vegan milk chocolate bars in the UK. The bars came out early this year and come in two delicious flavors, Vegan Smooth and Vegan Hazelnut. The chocolate is made with oat powder and almond paste to replace the dairy.
therecipecritic.com

Lemon Blueberry Cake

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. You have never seen a beautiful and equally delicious cake as this lemon blueberry cake! Elegant, delicious, and fit for any occasion, this cake will knock your socks off!. Cake...
Mashed

Duff Goldman's 'Secret Weapon' In Baking Is So Simple

Whipping up a homemade red velvet cake or a from-scratch apple pie sounds like what Pinterest dreams are made of. But baking can feel like an exact science, and one that requires some knowledge, patience, and a few tricks of the trade. If there's anyone to take baking advice from, it would be Duff Goldman, who believes everyone can always perfect their craft further. "That's the great thing about baking," he told Insider. "I always tell kids that you can be really good at it your very first time and spend the rest of your life getting better at it." The celebrity chef is best known for his Food Network show "Ace of Cakes," and the incredibly successful bakery he runs in Baltimore, Charm City Cakes (via Food Network).
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN BACON RANCH PASTA

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pasta is a delicious, comforting meal perfect for any night of the week. This chicken and bacon pasta is packed with crispy bacon, cheese, chicken and a ranch sauce to bind it all together. This chicken bacon ranch penne is such a great meal for the family...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Mashed

Jarred Tomato Paste, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Some will argue that tomatoes make some of the best toppings out there. Whether you're slicing a whole tomato to put on a sandwich, cutting up baby tomatoes to put in a salad, or topping a pasta dish with tomato sauce, there are many ways to get your fill of tomatoes. Tomato paste is another method of adding the fresh, juicy flavor of tomato to a meal in a smoother, more sauce-like form. Tomato paste is essentially tomatoes that have been cooked down until they're in paste form. They have had all of the skin and seeds removed before being condensed.
One Green Planet

15 Heart Healthy Noodle Recipes

Heart-healthy meals are cholesterol-free and loaded with an abundance of antioxidant-rich fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to feel restricted or cut out your favorite foods. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of our favorite healthy and delicious noodle recipes to help you reduce the risk for heart disease and add more years to your life.
One Green Planet

Cauliflower Chickpea Curry [Vegan]

Heat a large pan with 3 tbsp oil and fry onion for 5 mins, until soft and fragrant. Add in garlic and spices and fry for a further 3 mins. Splash in a little water if it starts sticking to the bottom of the pan. Add in cauliflower florets, chickpeas and chopped tomatoes and simmer for 20 mins with the lid on.
One Green Planet

How Vegan Meat is Flavored

If you have ever wondered just how vegan meat is flavored, this article may help you to better understand the process. Vegan meat has come a long way, making a meat-free diet more appealing than ever. Not only do we have more plant-based meat options, but they also taste much better than before. This is because the technology behind making plant-based meat is better than ever.
One Green Planet

Blood Orange and Rosemary Cornmeal Cookies [Vegan]

180 gr. (6.3 oz. ) all-purpose flour 120 gr. (4.2 oz. ) cornmeal. 1.3 fl. oz. (40 ml.) freshly squeezed blood orange juice. 1 1/2 tablespoons (25 ml.) unsweetened vanilla almond milk. Preparation. Mix all the dry ingredients, including the finely chopped rosemary, almond milk, and the orange zest. Add...
One Green Planet

No-Bake Granola Bars [Vegan]

2 tablespoons coconut oil (softened) 1/2 cup dairy-free chocolate chips (your choice!) Prepare an 8×8 inch pan with parchment paper and set it aside. Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix to combine. Transfer the granola mixture to the prepared pan and press down. Set in the fridge...
One Green Planet

From Zucchini in Garden Crust to No-Bake Granola Bars: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes crispy zucchini and no bake granola bars so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
One Green Planet

Lentil Salad With Crunchy Veggies & Herbs [Vegan]

1 cup beluga lentils, rinsed (uncooked) 3 tablespoons dried lingonberries (or 1/4 cup dried cranberries) Avocado (for topping, optional) 2 teaspoon maple syrup (or agave) Place the lentils into a pot and cover with 2 cups of water. Bring to boil and cook for 15 to 20 minutes until tender. Don’t overcook them! Lentils still should have a slight crisp.
One Green Planet

Italian White Bean Soup [Vegan]

Soak the beans in water for at least 10 hours (overnight). The beans should be well covered with water. Dice the carrot and onion and cut the celery into finger-sized pieces. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and sauté the carrots and onions until the onions are translucent.
One Green Planet

Zucchini in Garden Crust [Vegan]

A generous handful in total, according to your taste. 1 teaspoon of hemp seeds (optional) 140 gr. (5 oz. or approximately 1 1/2 cup) of breadcrumbs. In a food processor, mix all dry ingredients except zucchini, and pulse until small crumbs form. Slice the zucchinis in quarters, then place them in a baking dish and drizzle them with olive oil.
Mashed

Simple Baked Potato Recipe

The term "meat and potatoes" typically describes a meal that, while balanced and nutritious, isn't very exciting. Potatoes, however, are delicious, and can be prepared in so many ways to enhance any meal or even eaten on their own. Few potato dishes have so much potential for combining simplicity with deliciousness as the baked potato.
