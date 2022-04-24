ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Lane Closure Begins Monday on I-90 Near Rochester

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Motorists are being advised that traffic on westbound I-90 southwest of Rochester will be restricted to a single lane beginning on Monday. The new restriction involves a section of the freeway west of Stewartville near Olmsted County Road...

Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Never-Ending Winter Now Delaying Opening of Campgrounds in Minnesota

If you were looking to head out camping up north in some areas of Minnesota in early May, we have some bad news for you, courtesy of Old Man Winter. As we're all painfully aware, the warm spring weather to which we all look forward each year hasn't exactly been quick in arriving here in the Land of 10,000 (Still Partially Snow-Covered) Lakes. And while we've been dealing with an extended period of cold temperatures and windy conditions and rain here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, at least we haven't had too much snow this spring (knock on wood!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

A gusty month: Minnesota's cold spring fuels high winds

Blown away by this month's windy weather? You're not imagining it.The big picture: April is Minnesota's windiest month, and this year, winds are whipping more — and faster — than usual, Sven Sundgaard, a meteorologist with MPR and Bring Me The News, told Axios. The average wind speed for the month so far is about 13 mph, higher than the typical 11 mph.The even bigger gusts: On four days this month, we've hit 50 mph or more without a thunderstorm, Sundgaard said.Why it matters: The conditions aren't exactly conducive to enjoying our "spring" outdoors. But on a more consequential note,...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State Patrol: Slick roads causing multiple spinouts on I-94

(Rothsay, MN) -- Slick roads and travel conditions are continuing beyond just county gravel roads in Cass and Clay Counties. The Minnesota State Patrol says I-94 West from Rothsay all the way to Moorhead has several slick spots, which has caused numerous rollovers, crashes and spin-outs throughout Monday morning. "All...
ROTHSAY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Rains Return Thursday, Wet Weekend To Follow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cool and dry Wednesday, precipitation returns to the Twin Cities Thursday, and our unseasonably cool trend continues. There will be a few light showers Wednesday night in southern Minnesota. (credit: CBS) Thursday’s high will be a degree cooler than Wednesday, topping out at 46. Starting Thursday afternoon, scattered showers will move from southwestern to central Minnesota, reaching the metro by the evening. The system will exit out of northern Minnesota early Friday afternoon. It will reach nearly 60 on Friday, but that’s still 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year. Friday will also be mainly dry, with precipitation and higher wind speeds returning late in the night and sticking around through Sunday evening. Saturday will be the wettest day of the bunch. (credit: CBS) There will be a few rumbles of thunder thrown in with showers the next couple of days, but nothing severe. Monday will be dry, but there are more rain chances next week. Temperatures will stay below average in the 50s through next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Downtown Rochester Hotel Sues City Over “Major Water Leak”

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The owner of a downtown Rochester hotel is seeking damages from the city and a private company stemming from an expensive water leak. The lawsuit was filed in Olmsted County Court by BGD5, the owner/operator of the Doubletree Hotel. It says a frozen sprinkler pipe in a skyway connected to the building ruptured, "causing a major water leak.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

(UPDATED) Serious Injury Crash on Highway 14 in Byron

Byron, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting that a serious injury crash took place this morning in Byron. The crash report indicates an elderly Owatonna man was airlifted from the scene after two vehicles traveling east on Highway 14 collided at the 2nd Avenue intersection just before 10 AM. The State Patrol says 79-year-old Jerald Fix Suffered life-threatening injuries.
BYRON, MN
KFIL Radio

Delicious Ice Cream Dished Up Again at Rochester Dairy Queen

Every day I drive on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota and get a little bit of sadness when I would get to the DQ. Seeing the place closed with the windows covered up and the words "See you in the spring" in mid-April had me wondering if we would ever see this spot open again. Well, good news...it is opening!
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

New Coffee Shop Opening Soon in Byron, Minnesota

Life is better when you've had a cup of amazing coffee! Seriously, it just is. And the lucky town of Byron, Minnesota, which is just a few miles to the West of Rochester, is about to enjoy a brand new coffee shop!. Bear Paw Coffee Opening Soon in Byron, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Claremont Teen Among 5 People Injured in Crashes On Highway 14

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM) - The State Patrol is reporting there were three injury crashes on Highway 14 between Rochester and Waseca on Saturday. The most recent was reported at 6:40 PM and Dodge Center and resulted in injuries to a Claremont teenager. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Diego Pena was driving a car west on Highway 14 when it left the road and crashed into the ditch near the interchange next to the Dodge Center Airport. He was transported to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
CLAREMONT, MN
WJON

MN House Passes Bill for Light Rail, Train to Duluth

ST. PAUL -- Republicans tried to stop the Blue Line light rail extension into Minneapolis's northwest suburbs, and cancel the planned Northern Lights Express passenger train between Duluth and Saint Paul -- but Democrats said "no" as the Minnesota House passed a bill to use part of the state's budget surplus for transportation projects.
DULUTH, MN
Traffic
KFIL Radio

Deputy Helps Minnesota Driver Flip Trailer Back Over After Wind Blows It Over

Like the post says, these guys must have eaten Wheaties for breakfast. After last week's storms, that brought heavy wind and hail to portions of Southern Minnesota, a Minnesota driver was stuck on I-35 after the trailer he was towing got flipped over from the wind. It didn't take long for the deputy and the driver to remedy the situation, which ends with a high five and both the deputy and driver going on their way.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Loud Motorcycle Complaints in Owatonna

It's a rite of spring in Owatonna. When the weather warms up, which it does some years, residents fire up their motorcycles. And sometimes that leads to problems. The Owatonna Police Department reports in their weekly newsletter Just the Facts, "This time of year generates complaints by citizens about the loud noise projected from some motorcycle exhaust systems."
OWATONNA, MN
